Politics
Southeast Asian leaders to discuss Myanmar with coup leader
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Southeast Asian leaders will attempt to chart a course to end violence and instability in Myanmar at a summit on Saturday that is expected to include Min Aung Hlaing, the general in charge of the military takeover in February that sparked bloodshed and economic chaos.
The gathering of leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta is the first coordinated international effort to alleviate the crisis in Myanmar, a poor country neighboring China, India and Thailand, and was ruled by the military from 1962-2011.
As attendees attended in person despite the pandemic, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday the summit reflected deep concern over the situation in Myanmar and ASEAN’s determination to help Myanmar exit. of this delicate situation.
We hope that tomorrow (the summit) will come to an agreement on measures that are good for the people of Myanmar, she said.
Singapore’s counterpart to Marsudis, Vivian Balakrishnan, who is also in Jakarta, said ASEAN leaders will discuss the urgent need to address the grave and deeply worrying situation in Myanmar.
Diplomats and government officials who asked not to be named said many ASEAN leaders want a pledge from Min Aung Hlaing to restrict his security forces, which observers say have killed 745 people since a Mass civil disobedience movement has emerged to challenge its February 1 coup against Aung Government of San Suu Kyis.
Min Aung Hlaing, on his first overseas trip since the coup, will address the summit with each of the attendees before more informal talks begin, said three sources familiar with the proceedings.
Only a few officials will be in attendance at the intimate meeting, a source said.
PUSHING FOR DIALOGUE
ASEAN officials and diplomats also worked on an initiative to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar and appoint an envoy to encourage dialogue between the junta and ousted lawmakers and ethnic groups who formed a government of Myanmar. national unity (NUG).
The leaders of Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei, the president, confirmed their attendance, as well as the foreign ministers of Thailand and the Philippines.
Myanmars state television newscast on Friday made no mention of the ASEAN meeting.
ASEAN has a policy of consensus decision-making and non-interference in the affairs of its members, including Myanmar.
While this makes it difficult to tackle contentious issues, the body is considered by the United Nations, China and the United States to be best placed to deal directly with the junta.
The summit, requested by Indonesian President Joko Widodo last month, is a departure from the tightly choreographed leadership meetings that are typical of ASEAN, said Evan Laksmana, a Jakarta-based security analyst.
There is no precedent, especially given the expressed intention to discuss the problems of a Member State.
A spokesperson for NUG, who is not attending the summit, told Reuters the group had been in contact with ASEAN leaders.
Dr Sasa, an international envoy for NUG, who bears a name, said ASEAN should insist that the military stop killing civilians, stop shelling villages in ethnic minority areas, release prisoners policies and empower the NUG.
Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Martin Petty and Philippa Fletcher
