Politics
Lord Lister resigns as Boris Johnson’s envoy to the Gulf just months after taking office
Lord Lister is stepping down as Prime Minister’s special envoy for the Gulf and stepping down from government, the Telegraph may reveal.
The outing comes with the peer facing increasing scrutiny from the press on their work in the private sector.
Lord Lister has been one of Mr Johnsons’ most trusted political advisers over the years, both at Town Hall during his tenure as Mayor of London and later after his rise to Downing Street.
A number of reports have been published in recent months drawing attention to the private work of Lord Listers in the past, including large real estate transactions.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: The Prime Minister is extremely grateful for Lord Listers’ dedication over many years.
He was an outstanding servant to the country, to the government and to the Prime Minister when he was Mayor of London.
A number 10 source claimed the timing of the departure was due to Lord Lister being involved in arranging Mr Johnsons’ trip to India which has now been canceled.
But it comes at a time of intense lobbying scrutiny, with scrutiny of the links between government figures and the private sector.
Lord Lister, who was appointed Chief of Staff to Mr Johnsons Downing Street following his election as Prime Minister in 2019, also only recently transitioned to his new role of Gulf Envoy.
In February, The Sunday Times reported that Lord Lister had remained on the payrolls of two property developers while he was in Downing Street.
The 71-year-old, paid between 140,000 and 149,000 a year while working in Downing Street, was also a non-executive director of Stanhope, one of London’s largest private developers, including $ 500 million in redevelopment nearly East Croydon have been chosen by the government as the location for a new public service hub.
He was also a member of Delancey’s strategic board and is said to have invited its owner, Jamie Ritblat, to give advice on the real estate market on several occasions during the lockout.
Downing Street said he had always followed Cabinet Office guidelines and codes of conduct, while Delancey said he was not aware of any past or existing conflicts of interest from Lord Lister on his advisory board.
Stanhope told the Lord Listers newspaper that the role was to ensure good governance within the company and that he was not involved in any existing or past Stanhope projects.
In recent days, it has emerged that Lord Lister has had talks over a six-figure deal with Finsbury Glover Hering, a public relations and lobbying firm with two offices in the Middle East.
He rejected the role after being approached by The Times, while a cabinet source insisted it would not have involved any lobbying or his Middle Eastern clients.
Last week, the Mail on Sunday also reported that he owned shares in a company which had won nearly a million contracts with the government and the NHS.
Number 10 said at the time that he had no involvement in awarding contracts.
A Downing Street source said on Friday that there was no connection between the revelations and the departure of Lord Listers.
