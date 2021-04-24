RTL Today – Biden speaks to Turkey ahead of expected Armenian genocide recognition

US President Joe Biden spoke to an alarmed Turkey on Friday a day before he made the historic recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Saturday marks the 106th anniversary of the massive massacres of the declining Ottoman Empire of hundreds of thousands of Armenians, whose descendants pressured the world to describe the massacres as genocide.

Turkey categorically rejects the label of genocide, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Friday with Biden, who took office in January promising to focus on human rights.

The White House did not mention the controversy in a reading of the appeal, saying only that Biden called for a “constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements.”

A potential sign that the two leaders want to avoid a long-term deterioration in relations, the White House has said that Biden and Erdogan will meet at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

Asked Friday if Biden would make a statement, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday, “Regarding the Armenian genocide, you can expect an announcement tomorrow.”

A State Department official later clarified that his use of the term “Armenian genocide” did not mean that a change had already been made by the United States and that any change would come from the White House.

Biden, who during his decades as a senator forged close ties with the Armenian-American and Greek-American communities, pledged during his presidential campaign to recognize the Armenian genocide.

Speaking in a statement April 24, 2020 as a presidential candidate, Biden said, “We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination.”

“If we don’t fully recognize, commemorate and teach our children about the genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning.”

– Historical move –

Turkey insists that the murders and expulsions of ethnic Armenians in what was then the Ottoman Empire were not genocide but the result of the broader conflict of World War I.

Turkish pressure did not prevent some large countries, such as France and Germany, from declaring the episode a genocide, but many states have refrained from official recognition.

American recognition would be a massive victory for the activists. Despite decades of lobbying from the Armenian-American community, successive American presidents have sidestepped the controversy for fear of a break with Turkey, a NATO ally.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu this week warned that Biden’s move would damage bilateral ties.

“If the United States wants to worsen relations, the decision is up to them,” he said.

Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, said Biden “will effectively end the longest foreign gag in American history.”

“This principled position represents a powerful setback to Turkey’s century-long obstruction of justice for this crime, as well as its continued hostility and aggression against the Armenian people,” he said. .

He expressed hope for greater U.S. alignment against Turkey-backed Azerbaijan, which last year reclaimed swathes of territory controlled by Armenia since a war in the 1990s.

Biden’s relationship has already been sour with Erdogan. Before taking office, Biden described the Islamist leader as an autocrat and called for support for the opposition.

Tensions have mounted with Turkey in recent years over its purchase of a major air defense system from Russia – NATO’s main adversary – and its forays against Kurdish fighters allied with the United States in Syria .

The Biden administration has criticized Erdogan for his homophobia after officials used language that disparaged the LGBTQ community to curb the protests.