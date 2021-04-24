California Governor Newsom raises money by linking Caitlyn Jenner to Trump





California Governor Gavin Newsoms’ campaign team wasted no time after Caitlyn Jenner as she entered the encore race to take her place.

Hours after Jenner, a Republican, announced her candidacy, Newsom sent an email to her donors linking the celebrity and ex-Olympian to former President Trump and asking for funds.

“Earlier this morning, Caitlyn Jenner announced she was running for governor of California as part of this Republican recall attempt,” the email read. “Plus, she works closely with Donald Trumps, former presidential campaign manager and the person behind his little fundraising success.

“We’re going to need help tracking Caitlyn’s personal wealth and her ability to fundraise from right-wing donors now that she has Trump’s team with her,” the email continued. “Can you rush a $ 3 contribution to the Gavin Newsoms campaign to stop the right-wing Republican recall. He needs your help to follow the Trump team behind the Caitlyn Jenners campaign.”

CAITLYN JENNER ANNOUNCES RACE FOR THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: “ I AM IN! ”

Although a number of Republican candidates entered the recall race months ago, Newsom has only recently made its own efforts against them. The fact that the Newsom team recognized Jenners’ campaign name so quickly suggests that it is squarely on their radar.

Newsom adviser Nathan Click added in a follow-up statement to Fox News: “We always knew the Republican recall would be a ridiculous circus full of Trump supporters, which only reinforces how much Californians appreciate the experienced and compassionate leadership of Governor Newsom during an unprecedented series of crises. “

The recall is expected to take place in the fall.

SENATE BILL CHANGES RECALL RULES WHEN NEWS RELEASES

Jenner assembled a team of prominent Republican agents to advise the campaign, including Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, pollster for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaign, and Steven Cheung, a White House campaign aide and of the re-election of Trump who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s successful victory in the governor’s recall election in 2003.

Along with her announcement, Jenner launched a website. In a statement on the website, she targeted the Democrats’ one-party lockdown on the Deep Blue State for the past decade.

“California has been my home for almost 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, no matter what their background or situation in life, could make their dreams come true, ”Jenner wrote. “But over the past decade we’ve seen the Golden State’s glow diminished by the one-party regime that puts politics above progress and special interests above people. Sacramento needs a leader. honest with a clear vision. “

Jenner, as she was considering a run last week, accused mainstream media of not wanting “a fiscal conservative and socially liberal #lgbt candidate running.”

And she boasted that she is “a proven winner and the only outsider who can end Gavin Newsom’s disastrous period as governor.”

But Jenner has an uneven Golden State voting history. She did not vote in the 2018 election which led to Newsom’s landslide victory and has skipped an election majority since 2000, Politico reported.

Records also show Jenner did not vote in the presidential primary or the 2016 general election, although she claimed to have voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Jenner becomes the fourth Republican to announce his candidacy. The others are: businessman John Cox, the 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate who lost to Newsom by almost 25 points; former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; and former Rep Doug Ose have already launched campaigns.

There is no primary in the recall – any number of candidates can apply. Dividing the Republican vote into four ways could give Newsom a competitive edge.

Fox News’ Lee Ross and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

