Social media blurs the lines of national sovereignty – The Diplomat

In 2018, when I was in my first year of university, I moved into a student residence that was mainly used to accommodate Chinese students studying abroad in Australia. Chinese students tended to stick together. Posters in student residences were in Mandarin, while shops and restaurants around the residence catered to homesick students looking for groceries direct from China.

On March 11 of the same year, the Chinese government approved the removal of the two-term presidential limits, and Xi Jinping effectively became president for life.

That day, I walked out of my student accommodation and saw that, in a rare act of defiance, a student had put up posters of Xi with NOT MY PRESIDENT! written in bold type on them. Posters were all over campus. In less than three hours, they had been demolished.

The stifling censorship faced by Chinese students in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Australia has been well documented. Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) published evidence that many Chinese students were afraid to speak out on politically sensitive issues in Australia due to fear of repercussions from Beijing.

HRW researcher Sophie McNeil said the study found that Chinese students in Australia had a very deep fear of being watched. The students expressed their surprise that they had come all the way here to feel as though they were living in a system similar to the one they lived in under the CCP.

The experience of Chinese students in Australia is a warning sign. Technology has made its way into our lives, as has the ability of governments and groups around the world to advance political agendas and consolidate power, not only in their own countries, but in other countries as well.

The geographic borders of states are increasingly blurred. Chinese censors can follow a student to Australia, or Indonesian covert operation may try to influence West Papua sentiment through Australian social media accounts. The threats to Australia’s national security will be numerous.

During the Cold War, Soviet citizens were banned from traveling outside their homeland. Today, for economic reasons, authoritarian states have greater incentives to tolerate, and sometimes even encourage, the mobility of their populations. Online communication has become a platform from which anyone can talk. But also, integrated communication can offer governments new opportunities to suppress overseas voices. Unless regulated, surveillance technologies and disinformation techniques will only become more effective in manipulating or silencing public opinion.

A faster connection across the world also increases the chances that Australian communities will be drawn into conflicts overseas. Last month, four Sikh students attack by a group of men in Harris Park, Sydney. The attacks were a reaction to the ongoing protests by farmers in India, where many Sikhs were demonstrating against the Indian government’s new agricultural laws.

The Harris Park attacks demonstrate the relative ease with which overseas conflicts can unfold in Australia due to social media connectivity. The tensions fueled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his sectarian actions in India, have widened the division within the Australian Indian community, between Hindu nationalists and the many Indian religious minorities.

Dr Surjeet Dhanji from the University of Melbourne, in a interview with the Guardian, said the Hindu nationalist hate factories on social media have influenced the Australian diaspora and created such a ripple effect that the posts become a reality affecting them in Australia far from their home countries. The Australian government must prepare for the internal affairs of foreign countries to produce ripple effects at home. This can be curbed by a wider integration of social media into the security agenda of nations.

First, universities and campuses need to expand support for international students and offer talking points away from fear of repercussions at home. Some welcome progress on this front has been done, but continued action will be required.

Second, citizens must hold social media companies and other tech companies accountable if they compromise their commitments to democratic values. Facebook, in particular, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, has put minimal effort to reduce the harmful effects of the widespread generation of fake news on their platforms.

Third, more public funds should be spent on research into Australia’s social media and messaging habits. Staying ahead of the social media trendline can better inform strategies to combat foreign influence and fake news.

In addition to this, schools should be encouraged to start teaching increase media literacy among Australian schoolchildren, or improve existing ones, to take into account the impact of social media and other new technologies. This would involve teaching students about the prevalence of fake news as well as how algorithms and other intrusive digital technologies work.

In the future, technology will allow foreign interests to infiltrate Australia’s borders on an unprecedented scale. Australia has been relatively successful in meeting this challenge so far, but we must remain vigilant. For all its positives, social media will continue to blur the lines to the point where Australia’s borders end and those of other nations begin.