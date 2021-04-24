Trump’s recall candidate for governor will not get public funds | Govt. & Politics





So far, only two candidates have qualified for the matching public funds, Murphy and former Republican Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy has so far received $ 4.1 million, according to the commission. Ciattarelli got almost $ 3 million.

At this point in the primary four years ago, Murphy was funding his own campaign with a $ 10 million loan, instead of taking matching funds.

Ciattarelli is seen as the leader of the GOP, winning the support of the establishment party in many parts of the state. Rizzo presented himself as aligned with the former president, whom Ciattarelli criticized four years ago.

This year, however, Ciattarelli won the support of Democrat-turned-Republican Jeff Van Drew. The South Jersey congressman switched parties over his opposition to Trump’s first Democrat-led impeachment, winning a rally in Wildwood with the then-president before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Ciattarelli ran unsuccessfully four years ago in the GOP, losing to the then lieutenant. Gov. Kim Guadagno. He represented the 16th Legislative District, which includes parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties from 2012 to 2018. He is also a chartered accountant who started a medical publishing company.

The matching fund program dates back to 1974 and allows applicants to get $ 2 in public cash for every $ 1 raised. Applicants must raise $ 490,000 to be eligible for funds. There is a cap of $ 4.6 million and expenses for candidates receiving public funds are capped at $ 7.3 million in elementary school.

