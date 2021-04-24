New York man receives COVID-19 vaccine because Donald Trump said so





A Staten Island resident was originally skeptical of getting the COVID-19 vaccine – but when he saw former President Donald Trump on the Post Friday cover encouraging everyone to get the vaccine, he decided to roll up his sleeves.

As soon as Trump said it, I was convinced to get it, said Nick Quaranta, a 42-year-old mortgage loan officer outside the Staten Island Mall on Friday afternoon, just after receiving his first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Trump said the other day, as reported by The Post, that everyone should get it and that I am a big supporter of Trump. Not that it dictates my life, but I think it’s better to get it than to get full-blown COVID.

Trump spoke to Post columnist Michael Goodwin on Thursday about the importance of getting the vaccine, saying that while it is a personal choice, it is absolutely essential for the recovery of nations and efforts to achieve collective immunity.

Nick Quaranta, a supporter of Donald Trump, 42, a Staten Island mortgage officer, said he came to get the shot because the former president said to do so. Gabriella Bass for NY Post

The vaccine is a good thing and people should take advantage of it, Trump said.

The comments came after data showed half of Big Apple’s adults have yet to be vaccinated, even though thousands of appointments are available and everyone over 16 has been eligible for years. weeks.

Quaranta said his father told him about Trumps’ comments and made an appointment as soon as he said it after canceling a slot he booked weeks ago due to the uncertainty.

Trump’s vax support helped change some people’s opinion of the shooting.

At first I was skeptical because there is so much misinformation out there. A news site says no, Fauci is everywhere. A news site says get it, Quaranta explained.

It made me a little more comfortable that he told everyone to get it.

The Staten Islander said Trump influenced him because he trusted[s] all about him.

I was a big supporter of him. He closed his airways at the right time. I think he has good instincts, Quaranta said, referring to Trumps’ decision to stop international travel at the start of the pandemic last year.

I wish he was still president and I hope he will run for 2024.

Nick Quaranta received the COVID-19 vaccine after former President Donald Trump said he supported the coup. Gabriella Bass for NY Post

