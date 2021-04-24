“ I was very sad to have to cancel the trip to India ”





France 24 SpaceX counts down to launch, with Frances Pesquet leading the ISS mission SpaceX is set to launch its third crew onto the International Space Station early Friday, reusing a rocket and crew capsule for the first time in a human mission. The Crew-2 mission takes off from Station 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:49 a.m. Eastern Time (9:49 a.m. GMT), after being delayed a day by inclement weather conditions along the flight path. looks like we will try to launch tomorrow !!! tweeted French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who will become the first European to fly a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Our friends on @Space_Station expect us to show up and we don’t want to be late. They even set up my room recently and literally made my bed. Such nice hosts! The extra bed is needed to accommodate an unusually large number of people aboard the ISS: 11 in total, as the Crew-2 team overlaps for a few days with the Crew-1 astronauts, in addition to three Russian cosmonauts. Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Japanese Akihiko Hoshide.Crew-1 is expected to cut the cost of Florida on April 28, the third time SpaceX will send humans to the ISS under its multi-contract. billion dollars with NASA as part of the Commercial Crew Program: The first mission, a test flight called Demo-2, took place last year and ended nine years of U.S. reliance on the Russian rockets for trips to the ISS after the end of the space shuttle program. ready, it’s always easier the third time you do it, Daniel Forrestel, NASA’s launch integration manager, told AFP, I would never want to describe spaceflight as a routine, but more familiar is a good way to put it, he added. Mission Crew-2 will reuse the Demo-2 capsule and Falcon 9 booster previously deployed for the unequipped Demo-1 mission, a key cost reduction goal of NASA’s partnerships with the private sector. Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen told AFP the mission was also a major step forward for Europe, which named it Alpha after its own naming convention. at the same time, it is also the next mission in a long line of missions. German Matthias Maurer will be the next European on a SpaceX mission this fall, followed by Italy’s Samantha Cristoforetti next spring. ESA will also be a key partner for the United States in the Artemis Return to the Moon program, providing power and propulsion for the Orion spacecraft, and critical elements of a planned lunar orbital station called the Gateway. before the launch, Pesquet, who is a close friend of his, would feel a relief to finally start the mission after years of planning. You are very focused on what is going to happen, on your tasks at hand, he said. declared. .Thomas and his teammates spent hours in simulator training for this, they followed the launch procedures, they followed the docking procedures … there isn’t much time for nervousness. The Crew-2 team has about 100 experiments in the journal during their six-month mission, including research on so-called tissue chips, small models of human organs made up of different types of cells and used to study things like the aging immune system, kidney function, and muscle loss. Another important part of the mission is upgrading the stations’ solar power system by installing new, compact panels that open up like a huge yoga mat.After launch, the Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth for a vertical landing on a dro and the Crew Dragon capsule is expected to dock at the ISS at 5:10 a.m. (9:10 a.m. GMT) on Saturday, with the hatch opening two hours later.Pesquet and Hoshide said they planned to liven things up by sharing their national cuisine with The last meal of the French before the launch: roast chicken and mashed potatoes, a cheese and baguette platter and an ice cream for dessert (AFP)

