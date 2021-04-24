Biden calls on Turkey’s Erdogan ahead of possible Armenian genocide recognition

President Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ahead of a possible statement recognizing the Armenian genocide, which is expected to anger Turkish nationalists.

Biden expressed interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements, the White House said in a statement.

The Turkish government views the murder of around 1 million Armenians during WWI as the result of war-related causes rather than deliberate ethnic cleansing of the Christian ethnic group.

Erdogan, an authoritarian Islamist in power since 2003, has had a difficult relationship with the United States, especially after Erdogan watched in 2017, as his guards attacked U.S. citizens near the White House after a meeting with then-President Donald Trump.

Catholicos Garegin II, head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, attends a ceremony commemorating the 105th anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces in 1915. AFP via Getty Images

Fifteen of the Erdogans guards faced US charges for the attack on pro-Kurdish and pro-Armenian protesters, although charges against 11 of them were mysteriously fallen in 2018. Congress blocked an arms sale to Turkey after the attack.

Biden and Erdogan agreed to hold an individual meeting in June at a NATO summit in Belgium, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a possible declaration recognizing the Armenian genocide. Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during her daily press briefing on Friday that the Biden administration would issue a statement on Saturday to mark the 106th anniversary of the start of the Armenian massacre, but she didn’t has not confirmed its content.

Catholicos Garegin II, head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, attends a ceremony commemorating the 105th anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman forces on April 24, 2020. AFP via Getty Images

Turkish officials have warned the United States not to label the series of massacres and death marches as genocide, saying this could ensure that Turkey continues its long-standing policy of closing borders with Armenia.

Armenians take part in a torchlight procession in Yerevan on April 23, 2021 to mark the 106th anniversary of the massacres of World War I. AFP via Getty Images

Turkey backed its Armenian adversary, Azerbaijan, in a war last year against the breakaway Armenian state of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been a de facto independent country dependent on Armenia since 1991.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian waits before a bilateral meeting in the Justus Lispsius building at the EU Council headquarters on December 17, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. Getty Images

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh surrendered to Azerbaijan in November, handing over much of the breakaway republic to Azerbaijan.

Turkish officials said it was possible to see a reopening of the Turkish-Armenian border after the surrender, and warned that this might not happen if Biden acknowledges the killings as genocide.