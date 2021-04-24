Climate action, COVID outbreak in India and Super League red card | Business and economic news

It was a dizzying news week; some of them are encouraging, including promises from the world’s major polluters to reduce carbon emissions.

There have also been tragic developments in India. This week marked a significant worsening of the spread of COVID-19 there.

But some of this week’s stories have been downright ridiculous. For example, a multi-billion dollar separatist European football league project scored an embarrassing goal against its own camp.

And then there was the Dogecoin roller coaster and a son was ordered to pay his mother $ 100 million.

So if you’ve been too busy to absorb the details of everything that’s happened, here are the numbers you need to know.

50 percent

The amount by which the United States, the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, has pledged to reduce its production of atmospheric carbon by 2030 from 2005 levels.

The aggressive engagement came at a two-day summit convened by US President Joe Biden from Thursday, Earth Day.

US President Joe Biden spoke at the White House virtual leaders’ climate summit on Thursday [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Time is running out, but I think we can do it, Biden said in his opening remarks. We are going to do it.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has not proposed a new emissions target, saying China expects its carbon emissions to peak before 2030 and the country will reach net zero emissions by 2060.

You can read more details on the history of the Earth Day summit in Ben Pivens here.

55 percent

This is the even more aggressive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions proposed by representatives of European governments and the European Parliament on the eve of the Bidens summit.

Under a proposal known as a European climate law, the bloc will consider reducing its emissions by this amount by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. A series of related laws could transform the economies of the regions.

332 730

The number of new COVID-19 infections reported by India on Friday, a grim new world record.

India has been grappling with a surge in new coronavirus cases and deaths in recent days as hospitals ran out of space and vital resources such as oxygen. A doctor at a government hospital in the capital, New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the latest wave of COVID-19 infections looks like a tsunami.

You can read how the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to affect India’s economic recovery in Megha Bahrees Short Answer’s explanation here.

Meanwhile, the worsening health crisis in India has spilled over into global energy markets. The price of US crude oil appeared poised for a weekly drop of around 2%, as investors braced for a drop in energy demand as parts of India close to curb the spread of the virus. India is the world’s third largest importer of oil.

[Bloomberg]

$ 6.5 million

The amount of money raised in a day earlier this month from the sale of jade and gemstones at an annual rate in Myanmar, according to local media.

Miners search for jade stones at a dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin State. The industry is controlled by the military and residents are left to salvage the world’s richest deposits of bright green stone [FIle: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]

The country’s military, which seized power from civilian government on February 1, has long dominated the Myanmars jade industry and continues to reap immense profits, write Emily Fishbein, Nu Nu Lusan and Zau Myet Awng.

In 2015, environmental watchdog Global Witness valued the Myanmars jade industry at $ 31 billion and described it as perhaps the biggest theft of natural resources in modern history.

A miner in Hpakant Township, Kachin state, which has the world’s largest and most lucrative jade mines, described an atmosphere of fear as security forces stepped up patrols at the compounds.

I’ve seen a lot of zombie movies, but never realized I would live in a similar environment, he said. People don’t go out at all unless they have to.

$ 51 billion

The estimated maximum market value was scaled this week by Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu dog as its logo. It started as a bit of a Bitcoin parody in 2013, but now has serious supporters, including billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once a joke, investors start taking Dogecoin more seriously after its value surges [File: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images]

After rising 400% in a matter of days, its market value briefly exceeded that of auto giant Ford and food processing conglomerate Kraft Heinz.

It then fell back about 20%, losing about $ 10 billion in value.

Why is it so popular? Many analysts see this as another example of overly exuberant investors seeking substantial returns in obscure niche markets compared to those in more established assets such as blue chip stocks or bonds.

$ 100 million

The amount of money a London court ordered a son to pay his mother at the center of Britain’s biggest divorce case.

Temur Akhmedov worked with his billionaire father, Farkhad Akhmedov, to do whatever he could to stop his mother from getting a court-approved divorce payment of £ 450m ($ 627m), the Judge Gwynneth Knowles in a ruling Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg News Agency. The judge ruled that Temur should pay his mother more than $ 100 million.

$ 4.8 billion

The size of US banking giant JP Morgan’s investment in the European Super League football championship, now collapsed.

The six English clubs that were among the league’s 12 founding members, as well as Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, have abandoned the hastily launched project last Sunday after a furious reaction from fans and politicians.

The Super League had argued that it would increase the income of the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

Football supporters protest against the draft European Super League on Tuesday outside Stamford Bridge football stadium in London [File: Neil Hall/EPA]

But football governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, fan groups and other teams have said it will mainly increase the wealth of elite clubs. They are also against the fact that the Super League would have been a closed competition, guaranteeing places for the teams involved year after year. Clubs in other leagues need to perform well enough to stay there.

We are living in the age of a new geopolitical sports economy, because what we have is a crossroads of economic, commercial, industrial and political interests, said Paul Widdop, senior lecturer in sports affairs at Manchester Metropolitan. University (and Liverpool fan). Al Jazeera. Football is a mirror of society.

You can read a look at the debacle in the James Brownsells story here.

So there’s a lot to chew on when cheering on your favorite team this weekend.