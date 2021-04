Endless poverty – Journal – DAWN.COM

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has long insisted on the need to step up efforts to reduce poverty in the country. On Thursday, he again reminded his administration that his government’s performance will be evaluated by voters in the next election based on its success in the fight against poverty, and claimed that the KP re-elected the PTI because it ‘he had managed to lift a large number of people out of poverty during his first term in this province. Sadly, despite all of its emphasis on helping people, Pakistan has lost the fight against poverty. The number of poor people living below the national poverty line has in fact increased rapidly under the PTI due to the ongoing economic downturn made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. The IMF recently predicted that the percentage of the population living in poverty will rise to 40% (according to official statements) from 24.3% in 2015. Other global lenders have also made similar projections. So, we may soon see nearly 85 million Pakistanis living in poverty, an increase of 30 million from around 55 million just five years ago. It’s a big leap across the board, especially when we have a ruling party that claims to have lifted a lot of the poor out of poverty in the KP.

Pakistan has a long history of formulating and implementing poverty reduction programs. But rising poverty levels poorly reflect the strategies adopted to tackle a deeply rooted problem. Besides poor policy formulation, lack of resources, bureaucratic lethargy, and ineffective delivery of so-called pro-poor interventions are also to blame for the failure of efforts to reduce poverty levels. In addition, successive governments have mainly focused on immediate results to achieve political mileage rather than the multidimensional vulnerabilities that perpetuate poverty. For example, the disbursement of cash among the poor under the Ehsaas program is important to reduce hardship and support income. However, it is foolish to hope that this will reduce poverty. It is therefore not surprising to see socio-economic vulnerabilities increase over time as the poor continue to be denied access to education, health, capital, clean water, ‘sanitation, etc. . However, growing socio-economic vulnerabilities and inequalities mean that an unexpected shock like a sudden drop in growth or a pandemic such as Covid-19 would push vulnerable groups back into abject poverty.

For sustainable poverty reduction, the government needs to formulate a comprehensive long-term program to address the various dimensions of poverty by increasing pro-poor spending rather than focusing only on income support interventions. . Time and again, the Prime Minister has pledged to learn from China’s successful poverty reduction experience and replicate it in Pakistan to achieve the same results. Now is the time for him to speak.

Posted in Dawn on April 24, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos