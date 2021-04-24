Sean Hannitys Trump’s thirst manifests in $ 5 million Florida mansion





Sean Hannity has officially joined the long legacy of right-wing royalty that is re-settling his fortune along the coast of Palm Beach, Florida. Understandably, the Fox News is home to a new $ 5.3 million property located within three miles of the Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort, which once served as former Winter White House presidents, but who is now his permanent residence.

Hannity’s two story townhouse sits in the gated community of Sloans Curve and features a private pool with ocean views. Hannity, 59, is sure to blend in with the locals. A stronghold of aging American aristocrats, Palm Beach was the starting point for Trump campaigns in 2016. Support was so enthusiastic in the city that there were two all-female pro-Trump groups with a significant presence in Palm Beach alone. One has to wonder if Hannity will bring another pro-Trump woman with him. Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt, a Fox & Friends co-host, reportedly spent part of the 2020 coronavirus lockdown together, with Earhardt filming his Fox show outside of the basement of the Hannitys Long Island mansion.

As well as being home to Trump, Billionaires Row also serves as a haven for many other members of the conservative elite: Rudy Giuliani once simultaneously owned two condos in the city and continues to own one; Ann Coulter lived there; and this is where Roger Ailes and Rush Limbaugh chose to spend their last moments on earth, as they both died in their multi-million dollar homes in Palm Beach.

Hannitys’ move to the region could mean the reunification of two close friends. During Trump’s presidency, Hannity spoke to him on the phone often, arguably too often, as being the target of presidents’ stresses would have caused host Fox to vape excessively to keep up with their calls. almost daily. But based on Hannitys’ Monday interview with Trump, he’s clearly still in love with the former president. During the segment, which was Trumps’ first in-person TV interview since reluctantly relinquishing the reins of the Americas to Joe Biden, Hannity once again revealed himself to be a loyal subject. I know a lot of people around you every day. That’s what they all tell me: you work as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you golf a little more, Hannity remarked in an apparent question. You have an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don’t stop!

For Hannity, who struggled to find his place after Trump left, the Monday night romance party was an audience winner. However, as CNN’s Brianna Keilar noted, we’ve heard of these successes before. The appearance of the former presidents in Sean Hannitys’ propaganda hour, she said, was more like a group discussion of mean girls.

More Interesting Stories From Vanity Fair

Inside the messy breakup of OnlyFans supermodel and her rich, wealthy boyfriend, Wyoming tells Donald Trump Jr. to sit down and STFUA Wave of displaced New Yorkers upsets the social order of the Hamptons group of wealthy Memphians acted on big lie in attack on Capitol Hill Republicans courageously plan to stop mass shootings: do nothing Top-level harassment of female journalists puts news outlets to the test Six photographers share images from their COVID year Excerpts from the archives: American Nightmare, the Ballad of Richard Jewell Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan, Gal Gadot and many more arrive on your favorite screen in April 1315. Buy your tickets for Vanity Fairs Cocktail Hour, live! here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos