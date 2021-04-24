Gandhara Trail to be completed by 2022 according to PM’s vision: Zulfi Bukhari





MARDAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Tourism (SAPM) Zulfi Bukhari said on Friday that appropriate steps have been taken to complete the mega Gandhara Trail by 2022, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to explore the Pakistani religious tourism hidden treasures.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Tourism and Archeology have taken concrete steps to preserve heritage sites and promote religious tourism. Today, monks and members of a high-level delegation from Sri Lanka visit the archaeological sites of Gandhara due to the incomparable sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the region and the tireless efforts of the government to boost tourism in the region. Pakistan, SAPM said during its visit to Takhtbhai Archaeological Complex in Mardan with the Sri Lankan team.

A 12-member delegation including special assistants to the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister, monks and doctoral students, the Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Archeology of PK Abid Majeed, the Director of Archeology Dr Abdul Samad and others visited the Buddhist ruins of Takhtbhai.

The delegation had previously visited Buddhist sites in Taxila, Khanpur, Bhamala and other relics and praised the measures taken by the KP government for the conservation and preservation of archaeological sites during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan .

The delegation was briefed on the history of Buddhist places and heritage sites in the province.

Monks and religious scholars also celebrated their worship in various sacred Buddhist places on this occasion. Members of the delegation said they practice religious rituals in Pakistan to promote bilateral cultural relations between the two countries.

They said that people-to-people contacts and visits by religious scholars were important for promoting cultural relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Previously, Dr Abdul Samad informed the delegation about the historical and archaeological significance of Takhtbhai Monastery.

The delegation was informed that the Buddhist ruins of Takhtbhai had been inscribed on the list of Unesco World Heritage sites in 1980 and attracted foreign tourists, including Sikhs, Buddhists, monks and archaeologists from all over the world, especially from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, Japan and other countries. to explore approximately 2,000 heritage sites and 30,000 vestiges of Gandharan civilization.

The ruined monastic complexes are dramatically placed on various peaks ranging from 36.6 meters to 152.4 meters in height with a covered area of ​​approximately 33 hectares.

The delegation was informed that the Takhtbhai Monastery was in continuous use until the 7th century (CE) consisting of an assemblage of buildings constructed of stone on Gandharan motifs in the layered style using local stone blocks dressed and semi-dressed placed in a lime and mud mortar. SAPM says Gandhara Trail will be completed by 2022, in line with PM’s vision.

