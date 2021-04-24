Here’s where Caitlyn Jenner stands on Trump, Obama and same-sex marriage as she runs for governor





Topline

In a statement announcing her candidacy for California governor on Friday, Caitlyn Jenner said the Golden State needs a leader with a clear vision, although Jenner herself has had shifting views in recent years. years on President Donald Trump and same-sex marriage. .

In this Jan. 18, 2020 photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women’s March in Los Angeles.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

In her interview with ABC News in 2015, longtime Republican Jennera reiterated her support for the GOP, saying she believed[s] in the Constitution and noting that she is not a big fan of former President Barack Obama, while giving her credit for being the first president to use the word transgender.

Jenner grabbed the headlines during the 2016 campaign when she called Hillary Clinton a liar, agreed to Trump using the women’s toilet in Trump Tower, and offered to become the candidate’s trans ambassador. GOP chairman Ted Cruz despite his controversial comments on transgender people. and bathrooms.

The Olympic athlete turned reality TV star spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, even as the GOP gave the green light to a platform that defined marriage as the union of one. male and female and claimed that Trump would be very good at women’s issues.

Jenner has said she voted for Trump in 2016, although records show she did not vote, according to Politico and attended his inauguration ceremony in 2017, but she began to backfire on him just days after her tenure, telling ABC News she was extremely disappointed when Trump removed an Obama. directive to protect bathroom choice for transgender students.

Jenner renounced her support for the former president in 2018, writing in an editorial in the Washington Post that she saw Trumps’ election as fertile ground for change within the Republican Party on LGBTQ issues, but has turned out to be wrong because the reality is that the trans community is under relentless attack by Trump.

Asked by Billy Bush who she planned to vote for in 2020, Jenner replied that one thing she had learned over the past two or three years is not to talk about politics, before smiling and appearing joking that ‘she should vote for her then son. -in-law Kanye West.

Crucial quote

It was easy to become trans. It was harder to masquerade as a Republican, Jenner said in an interview in 2016. Speaking to People magazine last year, Jenner claimed to have “changed her political views” and was now economically conservative, socially progressive. “

Large number

9. This is how many times Jenner has voted in 26 California state elections since 2000, Politico reports.

Key context

Jenners’ mixed record on LGBTQ issues will likely become an issue during the campaign. While championing transgender rights since her release, Jenner has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ community for her support for the GOP and lukewarm endorsement of same-sex marriage. As a guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2015, Jenner called herself a traditionalist who initially was against same-sex marriage but now agrees. Two years later, in an interview with ABC News, Jenner clarified that she was now 100% behind same-sex marriage.

Chief critic

In an interview with Broadly in 2018, Jenner claimed that Trump, when it comes to LGBTQ issues, is the worst president we’ve ever had.

To monitor

How Jenners sees it crystallizing now that she’s running for governor. No political platform is listed on the Jenners campaign website, although its statement released Friday criticizes California’s high taxes and the overly restrictive lockdown. Jenner recently declared her support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall movement, writing on Twitter that she was “very proud of the job Rescue California has done! Californians are fed up with the lack of leadership in Sacramento and her time to # RecallGavin. ” Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is said to be involved in the effort to bring Team Jenners together, but will not be an official campaign member. “Over the past decade, we’ve seen the Golden State’s glow diminished by the one-party regime that places politics on progress and special interests on people,” Jenners said.

Further reading

Caitlyn Jenner is officially running for governor of California (Forbes)

