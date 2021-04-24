Under 100-year-old CPC leadership, China has worked closely with Pakistan for 70 years to ensure progress in the region





One hundred years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) instilled hope for a better nation and began to lead China on the path of stability and development. True to the same hope and determination, seventy years ago in the vast mountains of Karakoram, the China-Pakistan Friendship Route has closely linked the destinies of China and Pakistan.

The year 2021 will be of great significance for China and Pakistan. Besides the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, it also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The CPC has made significant achievements over the past 100 years. Under the leadership of the Party, China has taken the lead in achieving the integration of market economy and socialism, which has significantly freed up productivity and promoted rapid economic development. China’s experience in poverty reduction is a benchmark for the rest of the world. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also repeatedly praised China’s poverty reduction policies and repeatedly stressed the need to learn from China’s experience in poverty reduction.

Throughout the country’s governance practices since the 18th CPC National Congress, President Xi Jinping has fully demonstrated the four core abilities of a great leader: confident and determined political will, forward-looking approach, tenacious and fearless stance for change and its strength and inspiration. cohesion.

It was also under the dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping that a series of powerful measures were taken by China during the COVID-19 crisis. Steps that have also been internationally recognized. Facts and statistics have proven that only China is reacting so quickly to the situation and is able to fight the disease despite being the first country to be affected. It reflects the strength and readiness of the Chinese system.

In recent years, President Xi Jinping has also made proposals to promote the development of ordinary people through international cooperation. Strengthening new types of international relations, he pleaded for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI has brought benefits to people in participating countries and regions. As President Xi Jinping said at the recent Boao Forum, all interested countries can join the BIS. They are welcome to participate, cooperate and enjoy together. The BRI pursues development, advocates for win-win results for the region and gives people hope.

Over the years, the CCP and the Chinese people have been involved in helping countries in need and providing concessional loans to developing countries.

China has made remarkable achievements in various fields such as poverty reduction, economic development and promotion of global economic prosperity, which has set an example for Pakistan and other countries around the world.

For the past 100 years, the CCP has focused on its initial aspiration and worked tirelessly to seek the happiness of the Chinese people, rejuvenate the Chinese nation, and strive for greater harmony in the world. He also made remarkable contributions to the cause of human civilization and progress. We have every reason to believe that under the leadership of the CCP with President Xi Jinping in its midst, China will continue to be a pillar of world peace and a contributor to global development and prosperity.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Keeping in mind this strong relationship, it is hoped that China will rigorously promote practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, actively share the experience of poverty reduction, pursue the high-quality development of CPEC, focus on supporting industrialization and urbanization in Pakistan and will create more industrial partnerships and employment opportunities for Pakistan. China will also vigorously conduct agricultural cooperation to help Pakistani agriculture, improve land use and agricultural productivity, thereby increasing farmers’ incomes. China will also continue to cooperate with WHO and other countries in the fight against the pandemic, honor its commitment to make vaccines a global public product, and provide more assistance to Pakistan and other developing countries in the country. their fight against the pandemic. ** *