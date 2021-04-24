PM Imran Khan destroyed the agricultural sector: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized the federal government for the devastation of the agricultural sector, adding that it is shameful that an agrarian country has been forced to import cotton, sugar and wheat.

In a statement on Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought us to the brink of collapse and that if Khan does not change his anti-farm policy, farmers will be on the front lines in our protest against the government. .

He said the simultaneous importation of wheat, sugar and cotton was a testament to the incompetence of the federal government which also marked a dark day in the country’s history. He pointed out that cotton production in Pakistan fell 34 percent to its lowest level in 30 years. Pakistan’s famous textile industry was also on the brink of collapse due to the cotton crisis, he added.

The PPP chairman said the chosen prime minister imposed an agricultural emergency with a budget of 65 billion rupees, which was nowhere implemented. He added that cotton, chilli, tomato, onion, rice, sugar cane and other crops were affected in the recent rains, but the government has offered no incentives or compensation to them. farmers.

He said farmers have struggled to repay their farm loans, and fertilizer prices have also skyrocketed. Bilawal said Imran Khan laughed at the people saying everything was fine, adding that the PTI government’s inept agricultural policies had led tomato farmers to throw away their harvest for nothing and the prime minister remained indifferent to the matter.

The PPP chairman said that when his party took over the leadership of the federal government, wheat was bought abroad, but within a year Pakistan became a wheat-exporting country. However, he said that the PTI scheme, instead of compensating farmers at the rate of Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms of wheat, decided to import lower quality wheat at Rs 2,750 per 40 kg. He said the story would not be kind to the prime minister and it would be written that as farmers protest Modi in Delhi, farmers in Lahore could start protesting Pakistans Modi Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan politicized the police in Lahore and martyred a farmer during their protest, when the police harshly handled the peaceful protest of the farmers’ movement.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the government that if electricity could be subsidized for industries, then why not for the agricultural sector. He called for urgent measures to be taken to provide assistance to the agricultural sector, otherwise a new crisis would soon strike the country.

