Boris Johnson says he wants to help and support ‘India as UK travel ban begins: The Tribune India

London, April 23

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the UK was looking for ways to “help and support” India as it faces a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking at what we can do to help and support the Indian people,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to Derbyshire during a local election campaign.

It is believed that this support could take the form of ventilators or therapy.

Johnson’s comment, who was forced to cancel a planned visit to India this weekend amid a spike in infections, came as the ‘red list’ of COVID-19 travel restrictions took effect Friday for India, which bars entry to travelers from India and requires British and Irish nationals and long-term UK residents returning home to undergo a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine.

The ban comes as Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed 55 more cases of India’s so-called double mutant variant, B.1.617, of all coronavirus cases tracked through April 14, taking the total of the variant under investigation (VUI) in the UK at 132.

Experts are still investigating whether any of the mutations mean the variant can be transmitted more easily, is more lethal, or may elude the effectiveness of vaccines or natural immunity.

“At this point, they are designated Variant Under Investigation (VUI) with a year, month and number. Following a risk assessment with the relevant expert committee, they may be designated Variant of Concern (VOC), ”PHE said of the Indian variant, designated VUI-21Apr-01.

The last flight from India before categorization of the Red List, which includes 40 countries considered high-risk areas for the spread of new variants of the deadly virus, landed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening in London from Delhi.

Previously, Heathrow had confirmed that it had turned down requests for at least eight additional flights that sought landing rights before 4 a.m. Friday to avoid long lines and the build-up of crowds at the airport.

Families and students who were able to turn back time must now self-isolate at home or in student accommodation recorded on passenger tracing forms and pass coronavirus follow-up tests for the National Health Service (NHS) to continue to track their results.

Anyone arriving from India on or after Friday must now schedule a 10-day quarantine period at a government-approved hotel quarantine facility and take two follow-up PCR tests, adding around £ 2,000 per person to travel costs.

Indian students are most affected by this additional requirement as they prepare to resume their studies on campus at UK universities or start a new term next month.

“We have received confirmation from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that those with valid itineraries validating UK residency stickers can enter the UK even if they do not have a residence permit. biometric when they land, ”reads a notice published by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK), a representative group of Indian students in the UK.

He has been receiving frantic calls and messages since India’s Red List classification was announced in the House of Commons earlier this week. The group is working on measures to increase hardship requests and student discounts for mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, some UK universities are also asking the government to offer assistance with the quarantine process on campus to help support some of these overseas students.

Universities UK International (UUKi), a representative group of major universities in the UK, said that as the government might have difficulty providing capacity, it should look at where universities have accommodation that could meet standards. of the hotel quarantine system. PTI