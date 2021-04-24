Politics
Boris Johnson says he wants to help and support ‘India as UK travel ban begins: The Tribune India
London, April 23
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the UK was looking for ways to “help and support” India as it faces a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are looking at what we can do to help and support the Indian people,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to Derbyshire during a local election campaign.
It is believed that this support could take the form of ventilators or therapy.
Johnson’s comment, who was forced to cancel a planned visit to India this weekend amid a spike in infections, came as the ‘red list’ of COVID-19 travel restrictions took effect Friday for India, which bars entry to travelers from India and requires British and Irish nationals and long-term UK residents returning home to undergo a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine.
The ban comes as Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed 55 more cases of India’s so-called double mutant variant, B.1.617, of all coronavirus cases tracked through April 14, taking the total of the variant under investigation (VUI) in the UK at 132.
Experts are still investigating whether any of the mutations mean the variant can be transmitted more easily, is more lethal, or may elude the effectiveness of vaccines or natural immunity.
“At this point, they are designated Variant Under Investigation (VUI) with a year, month and number. Following a risk assessment with the relevant expert committee, they may be designated Variant of Concern (VOC), ”PHE said of the Indian variant, designated VUI-21Apr-01.
The last flight from India before categorization of the Red List, which includes 40 countries considered high-risk areas for the spread of new variants of the deadly virus, landed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening in London from Delhi.
Previously, Heathrow had confirmed that it had turned down requests for at least eight additional flights that sought landing rights before 4 a.m. Friday to avoid long lines and the build-up of crowds at the airport.
Families and students who were able to turn back time must now self-isolate at home or in student accommodation recorded on passenger tracing forms and pass coronavirus follow-up tests for the National Health Service (NHS) to continue to track their results.
Anyone arriving from India on or after Friday must now schedule a 10-day quarantine period at a government-approved hotel quarantine facility and take two follow-up PCR tests, adding around £ 2,000 per person to travel costs.
Indian students are most affected by this additional requirement as they prepare to resume their studies on campus at UK universities or start a new term next month.
“We have received confirmation from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office that those with valid itineraries validating UK residency stickers can enter the UK even if they do not have a residence permit. biometric when they land, ”reads a notice published by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK), a representative group of Indian students in the UK.
He has been receiving frantic calls and messages since India’s Red List classification was announced in the House of Commons earlier this week. The group is working on measures to increase hardship requests and student discounts for mandatory quarantine.
Meanwhile, some UK universities are also asking the government to offer assistance with the quarantine process on campus to help support some of these overseas students.
Universities UK International (UUKi), a representative group of major universities in the UK, said that as the government might have difficulty providing capacity, it should look at where universities have accommodation that could meet standards. of the hotel quarantine system. PTI
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]