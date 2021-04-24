Politics
Public morale, vaccine fund Big topics at PM Modi’s virtual Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers
From the need to gain the confidence of the citizens to the admission of the Herculean oxygen crisis to the promotion of measures such as the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against these injections of marketing remdesivir black and reporting financial concerns to continue the Covid-19 inoculation campaign for those 18 and over. population, the main ministers showed their hearts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to broadcast her conversation with Modi live attracted attention all morning and most of the day, details of the meeting gleaned by News18 reveal that CMs in Rajasthan and Punjab were most concerned about funds to procure the vaccines. . They asked if it was fair to ask young people to pay for vaccines while those over 45 received them for free.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told the Prime Minister that states had made no budgetary provision for the purchase of vaccines after the Center allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the same. Gehlot said that if states are to sustain the financial pressure of purchasing vaccines, it will reduce the budget for social security and development programs, and the Center should therefore consider providing vaccines for all age groups to people. States. Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh added that the state will have to incur an expenditure of Rs 1000 crore ranging from the price of Rs 400 per dose set by the Serum Institute of India and has requested funding from the central government. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the Prime Minister he would need Rs 1,300crore for the journey at a time when the state is already spending heavily on medical infrastructure to save lives.
Incidentally, on the same day, the BJP announced that it would provide vaccines for free to anyone over the age of 18 if it forms the government in West Bengal, a pledge also made by CM Mamata Banerjee. Other states that have announced free vaccines to their entire population are BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, and Assam, as well as various opposition-led states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. The latter states, however, opposed the new IBS prices.
“ Need to rise above politics ”
It’s a big crisis. The issues we face, like oxygen scarcity, were never imagined before. But we must be united in this hour under Prime Minister Modi so that trust is generated among the people and we can win, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the meeting. His point was reiterated by Gehlot who said the situation had become frightening. Under the present circumstances, heartbreaking scenes were observed. There is a need to boost morale and make sure that no one dies from lack of oxygen or medication. We must rise above politics in this hour and lead by example, Gehlot said.
The chief ministers also discussed cases of black market marketing of Remdesivir injections. Chouhan said he has ordered the strict National Security Act (NSA) to be invoked against those who find themselves black-marketing the crucial antiviral drug or creating an artificial shortage. He was backed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who informed the Prime Minister that he also announced a similar order by invoking the Gangster Law against offenders and that the properties of these people would be confiscated. Chouhan, however, told the prime minister that a clear directive from the Center was needed on the use of Remdesivir.
Complaints and innovative solutions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked PM Modi for permission to import Remdesivir, claiming he is not even getting half the daily amount required and wants around 300 tonnes of oxygen more than the allocated figure. Gehlot meanwhile cited figures to say his state got a rough deal in the allocation of Remdesivir as it only received 26,500 injections on April 21, while BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh , obtained 1.63 lakh and 92,200 respectively despite fewer active cases. Likewise, Rajasthan has not received a good amount of oxygen, lamented Gehlotlament. Singh urged Modi to use resources to alleviate citizens’ fears and panic over the use of Remdesivir and urge them to understand that it was not a magic wand.
Just like the complaints, there were also innovative solutions. Chouhan said two empty oxygen tankers were flown by IAF from Indore to Jamnagar for filling as the state decided to open a 1,000-bed Covid center next to the refinery from Bina in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh to immediately use the oxygen. produced there. Gehlot told the prime minister his state has been able to rationalize its oxygen use by 10% through concerted efforts.
Read all the latest news and the latest news here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]