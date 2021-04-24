Public morale, vaccine fund Big topics at PM Modi’s virtual Covid-19 meeting with chief ministers

From the need to gain the confidence of the citizens to the admission of the Herculean oxygen crisis to the promotion of measures such as the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against these injections of marketing remdesivir black and reporting financial concerns to continue the Covid-19 inoculation campaign for those 18 and over. population, the main ministers showed their hearts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to broadcast her conversation with Modi live attracted attention all morning and most of the day, details of the meeting gleaned by News18 reveal that CMs in Rajasthan and Punjab were most concerned about funds to procure the vaccines. . They asked if it was fair to ask young people to pay for vaccines while those over 45 received them for free.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told the Prime Minister that states had made no budgetary provision for the purchase of vaccines after the Center allocated Rs 35,000 crore for the same. Gehlot said that if states are to sustain the financial pressure of purchasing vaccines, it will reduce the budget for social security and development programs, and the Center should therefore consider providing vaccines for all age groups to people. States. Punjab CM captain Amarinder Singh added that the state will have to incur an expenditure of Rs 1000 crore ranging from the price of Rs 400 per dose set by the Serum Institute of India and has requested funding from the central government. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the Prime Minister he would need Rs 1,300crore for the journey at a time when the state is already spending heavily on medical infrastructure to save lives.

Incidentally, on the same day, the BJP announced that it would provide vaccines for free to anyone over the age of 18 if it forms the government in West Bengal, a pledge also made by CM Mamata Banerjee. Other states that have announced free vaccines to their entire population are BJP-led states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Bihar, and Assam, as well as various opposition-led states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala. The latter states, however, opposed the new IBS prices.

“ Need to rise above politics ”

It’s a big crisis. The issues we face, like oxygen scarcity, were never imagined before. But we must be united in this hour under Prime Minister Modi so that trust is generated among the people and we can win, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the meeting. His point was reiterated by Gehlot who said the situation had become frightening. Under the present circumstances, heartbreaking scenes were observed. There is a need to boost morale and make sure that no one dies from lack of oxygen or medication. We must rise above politics in this hour and lead by example, Gehlot said.

The chief ministers also discussed cases of black market marketing of Remdesivir injections. Chouhan said he has ordered the strict National Security Act (NSA) to be invoked against those who find themselves black-marketing the crucial antiviral drug or creating an artificial shortage. He was backed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who informed the Prime Minister that he also announced a similar order by invoking the Gangster Law against offenders and that the properties of these people would be confiscated. Chouhan, however, told the prime minister that a clear directive from the Center was needed on the use of Remdesivir.

Complaints and innovative solutions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked PM Modi for permission to import Remdesivir, claiming he is not even getting half the daily amount required and wants around 300 tonnes of oxygen more than the allocated figure. Gehlot meanwhile cited figures to say his state got a rough deal in the allocation of Remdesivir as it only received 26,500 injections on April 21, while BJP-ruled Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh , obtained 1.63 lakh and 92,200 respectively despite fewer active cases. Likewise, Rajasthan has not received a good amount of oxygen, lamented Gehlotlament. Singh urged Modi to use resources to alleviate citizens’ fears and panic over the use of Remdesivir and urge them to understand that it was not a magic wand.

Just like the complaints, there were also innovative solutions. Chouhan said two empty oxygen tankers were flown by IAF from Indore to Jamnagar for filling as the state decided to open a 1,000-bed Covid center next to the refinery from Bina in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh to immediately use the oxygen. produced there. Gehlot told the prime minister his state has been able to rationalize its oxygen use by 10% through concerted efforts.

Read all the latest news and the latest news here