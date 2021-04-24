Leo Terrell advises Caitlyn Jenner to run for Trump’s Republican to run for California governor





Fox News contributors Leo Terrell and Joe Concha joined “The Story” on Friday to discuss Caitlyn Jenner by announcing that she would run in a recall election to oust Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsome.

JOE CONCHA: He is a candidate who has 3.5 million followers on Twitter. Gavin Newsome doesn’t have 2 million followers on Twitter. Regarding name recognition, she [Jenner] does he have. Don’t rule this out, remember how a reminder works. The questions are basically: “Do you want Governor Newsome gone?” If a majority says yes, he is gone. The second question is: “Who wants to replace him?” If enough contestants jump into this pie, it is cut into several pieces in a hurry. [Arnold] Schwarzenegger won in a recall effort in 2003. Donald Trump, when he announced in 2015, few people gave him a chance. Jesse Ventura became Governor of Minnesota, Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, and Jerry Springer was Mayor of Cincinnati. So you’re telling me Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t stand a chance? Priority says not to reject it completely.

LEO TERRELL: Joe [Concha] mentioned Kaitlyn’s name recognition. I’m going to be honest, winning an Olympic gold in 1976 and being on a reality TV show doesn’t pay me the price and convince me that she’s a viable contender. If I want a Republican Trump, someone who will talk specifically about choosing school, breaking unions, homelessness, talking about getting rid of Gavin Newsome is not enough for me. Martha, in my opinion, there is no viable candidate to raise the threshold. If there is a viable candidate, Gavin Newsome will be recalled.

CONCHA: Caitlyn Jenner has many headwinds. Democrats or Independents may not be kissing here because she supported Donald Trump in 2016, and there is a lot of baggage in terms of personal life. So overall it’s an interesting story, it’s entertaining. She could win. Who are the other candidates now? This is the question. Nobody jumps on you.

TERRELL: If I was Caitlyn Jenner, if I gave her advice, run like a Republican Trump. Do not take prisoners and do not bow down to the press.

