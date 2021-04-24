Gomal VC sent on forced leave





PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan, Professor Iftikhar Ahmad was sent on forced leave for opposing the provincial government’s decision to establish the University of Agriculture and writes directly to the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the matter in violation of due process.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on Thursday. The notification stated: Governor / Chancellor of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan was pleased to send Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of the University on forced leave for a period of ninety days with effect immediate due to the opposition, criticizing the decision of the provincial government on the establishment of the Dera Ismail Khan University of Agriculture and circumvention of the procedure provided for in the correspondence.

By the same notification, an additional charge of the university was assigned to Professor Dr Masroor Elahi Baber, vice-chancellor of the new university of agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad had already tendered his resignation from the office a few days ago after the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asked him for an explanation for opposing the decision of the provincial cabinet regarding the establishment of the University of agriculture in Dera Ismail Khan.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad wrote a letter directly to the prime minister against the move, which angered the provincial government. After asking the vice-chancellor for an explanation, the Higher Education Department, according to reliable sources, offered two separate summaries to either fire Dr Iftikhar Ahmad as vice-chancellor or send him on forced leave.

Sensing possible action against him, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad tendered his resignation to the governor citing personal reasons.

However, authorities at the Department of Higher Education and the House of Governors were aware of his decision and were determined to take disciplinary action against him instead of accepting or rejecting his resignation.

Sources told The News that Dr Iftikhar Ahmad intended to prevent disciplinary action against him by resigning. But the resignation was totally ignored and he was sent on forced leave for three months, the sources said.

The problem started when he opposed a directive from the provincial cabinet asking him to cede land, faculty and assets to the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

The provincial government had modernized the Faculty of Agriculture, Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan to become a full-fledged university. The vice-chancellor of the new university was also appointed along with Dr Iftikhar Ahmad.

However, after taking office as vice-chancellor, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad refused to cede land, faculties and property to the new university.

The issue was addressed by the provincial cabinet at its recent meeting and it issued strict directives to the university to cede the 1,000 kanal land to the new university with the required faculty.

For asset allocation, a commission headed by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan was also formed.

But instead of complying with the decision of the provincial cabinet, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad wrote directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan ignoring his immediate bosses in violation of established rules.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene directly in the case and stop the division of Gomal University.

His argument was that similar decisions taken in the province in the past had created problems.

The letter caused anger among the affected neighborhoods. A justification notice was sent to him asking him to present a written explanation under pain of disciplinary sanctions.

