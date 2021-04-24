Southeast Asian leaders ready for Myanmar crisis talks

Southeast Asian leaders will hold talks on the Myanmar crisis on Saturday with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has become the center of international outrage following a military coup and the repression which left more than 700 dead.

The chief general was expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in the Indonesian capital, marking his first overseas trip since security forces staged a coup d State that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in early February.

Mass protests by an angry population were met with a brutal crackdown that left blood in the streets.

According to a UN envoy, around 250,000 people have been displaced, with Myanmar’s main democratically elected leaders either in hiding or under house arrest.

On Saturday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Sultan of Brunei, the current president of ASEAN, were to be joined by leaders and foreign ministers from most of the 10 countries, which also include Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos.

Protests were expected around ASEAN’s downtown headquarters, which is surrounded by increased security. The meeting was to be closed to the media.

The general’s expected involvement angered activists, human rights groups and a shadow government of ousted Burmese lawmakers, which was not invited to the talks.

“The crisis unleashed by a murderous and unrepentant Burmese army has engulfed the country and will cause serious aftershocks – humanitarian and more – across the region,” Amnesty International said ahead of the meeting.

“The Indonesian authorities have a duty to investigate Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other Myanmar military officials who may be joining his delegation in Jakarta,” he added.

There have also been calls for the regional bloc to expel Myanmar.

But ASEAN generally takes a non-participatory approach to the internal affairs of its members.

Few analysts expected major breakthroughs from the meeting, saying it was more of a chance to bring the Burmese military to the negotiating table and pave the way for a possible resolution.

The story continues

“We have to be realistic here. I don’t think the summit will confirm a comprehensive plan on how to get Myanmar out of the conflict,” said Mustafa Izzuddin, senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore.

“But I think instead that will start the conversation and maybe set the parameters for how to find a resolution.”

The United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is expected on the sidelines of the summit.

As the EU and Washington have stepped up sanctions against Myanmar to force the military’s hand, ASEAN is unlikely to scold coup leaders or call for Suu Kyi’s release, officials said. observers.

“ASEAN wants to embrace (Myanmar) in order to create and safeguard peace in Southeast Asia,” said Beginda Pakpahan, international relations expert at the University of Indonesia.

“The second goal is to find a long-term solution through constructive engagement.”

But the crisis in Myanmar has posed a major challenge to the bloc’s future and its consensus-based approach.

“This summit is really a test of the credibility of ASEAN not only in the region, but also outside the region,” said Izzuddin.

“International eyes are on (her) to see if the regional approach ASEAN has taken to find a resolution in Myanmar is working.”

strawberries-pb / hg / leg