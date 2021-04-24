PM Modi calls on oxygen manufacturers to use other gas tankers to meet medical demand





Text size:

A-

A + New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for using the full potential of the industry to meet the demand for medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders and modernize logistics facilities for its transport. In a virtual meeting with major oxygen manufacturers across the country, Modi urged the industry to use tankers intended to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying that the moment is not was not only to meet the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. . Modi stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, according to a statement. A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a massive demand for medical oxygen by states and hospitals. In recent days, hospitals have sent SOS for its supply. In his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked the oxygen producers for increasing their production in recent weeks and acknowledged several measures taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen. He also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet the country’s medical needs. Bearing in mind state oxygen requirements, the government is working to make efficient use of railways and the air force so that tankers reach the production center as quickly as possible. “Prime Minister Modi pointed out that government, states, industry and carriers, as well as all hospitals must come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be to meet this challenge, ”the statement said. Modi offered them the full support of his government and hoped that the country would soon succeed in combating the crisis. Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Soma Mandal of SAIL, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Narendran of Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Dilip Oommen of AMNS, M Bannerjee of LINDE, Sidharth Jain of Inox, Noriyo Shibuya of Air Water Jamumshedpur , Rajesh K Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd. and Saket Tiku, president of the Indian Association of Industrial Gas Manufacturers, were present at the meeting, the statement said. Also read: Army, Navy, Air Force meddle with medics, medical aid and oxygen as India’s Covid burden rises Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos