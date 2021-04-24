Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi calls on oxygen manufacturers to use other gas tankers to meet medical demand

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a videoconference in New Delhi | Photo: GDP
Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for using the full potential of the industry to meet the demand for medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders and modernize logistics facilities for its transport.

In a virtual meeting with major oxygen manufacturers across the country, Modi urged the industry to use tankers intended to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying that the moment is not was not only to meet the challenges, but also to provide solutions in a very short time. .

Modi stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers, according to a statement.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a massive demand for medical oxygen by states and hospitals. In recent days, hospitals have sent SOS for its supply.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked the oxygen producers for increasing their production in recent weeks and acknowledged several measures taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen.

He also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet the country’s medical needs.

Bearing in mind state oxygen requirements, the government is working to make efficient use of railways and the air force so that tankers reach the production center as quickly as possible.

“Prime Minister Modi pointed out that government, states, industry and carriers, as well as all hospitals must come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be to meet this challenge, ”the statement said.

Modi offered them the full support of his government and hoped that the country would soon succeed in combating the crisis.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Soma Mandal of SAIL, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, Narendran of Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal of JSPL, Dilip Oommen of AMNS, M Bannerjee of LINDE, Sidharth Jain of Inox, Noriyo Shibuya of Air Water Jamumshedpur , Rajesh K Saraf of National Oxygen Ltd. and Saket Tiku, president of the Indian Association of Industrial Gas Manufacturers, were present at the meeting, the statement said.

