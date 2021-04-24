Two other deputies join Jehangir Khan Tareens camp





LAHORE: Two other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs from Jhang, including Sahizbada Mehboob Sultan and Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, called Jehangir Khan Tareen and expressed their full support for him.

Jhang’s two deputies pledged to jointly counter any conspiracy within the ranks of the party. It should be noted that the support of Jehangir Khan Tareen is swelling day by day, which could possibly multiply the troubles of the federal governments and the Punjab where the PTI lacks a simple majority without the help of allies.

Almost all of Jhang District and much of the Faisalabad Division where the PTI won most of the seats in the last general election have now expressed their support for Tareen, sounding the alarm bells for the PTI government. MPs, Jhang MPAs who side with Tareen include MPs Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Ghulam Ahmed Lali, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, MPAs Aslam Bharwana, Faisal Jaboana and Salim Bibi, mother of Ghulam Bibi Bharwana . In Faisalabad Division, MP Raja Riaz, Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema expressed their open support for Tareen who is facing cases, charges against him for fraud, money laundering. Tareen’s name has been assigned to a sugar scam.

MPs, MPAs on Tareen’s side have asked the PM to hold a meeting with them so that they can convey their concern to him about the alleged injustice done to Tareen. However, Imran Khan has so far shown no willingness to see parliamentarians from his party on the Tareen issue and has formed a committee to deal with the issue. The Tareen camp rejected this committee.

Meanwhile, MP Raja Riaz Ahmad and provincial ministers from Faisalabad, including Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Kastro, also held a meeting with the governor of Punjab. It is interesting to note that Chaudhry Sarwar himself belongs to Toba Tek Singh, a district of the Faislabad division where PTI faces too many divisions.

Raja Riaz and Ajmal Cheema have expressed concern over Tareen’s issue. The governor on occasion said that every party member had full confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership. Political revenge is out of the question and justice will be served in the Jehangir Tareens case, he added.

Sarwar said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI is united and that for the first time the Federal and Punjab governments are working for equal development of all regions. The government in place is taking practical measures for the development and stability of the country. Providing relief to the poor segments of the population is the government’s top priority.

He said that every PTI worker is the strength of the party and that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are moving forward with our allies. The PTI will complete its constitutional term, adding that general elections will be held in 2023 and that there is no threat to the government.

Raja Riaz and Ajmal Cheema thanked the governor for reassuring them to resolve their reservations and said Imran Khan is their prime minister and party leader and that they were sure he would listen to their reservations and respond to them.

We also want the strength of the government and the development and prosperity of the country and we are ready to shoulder our responsibilities, they promised.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos