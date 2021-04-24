Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off his footballing skills during visit to Hartlepool United





Mr Johnson and Sir Keir have now visited Hartlepool twice, with just over a fortnight until voters choose Hartlepools' next MP on Thursday 6 May. The Prime Minister kicked off on the grass in Victoria Park with members of the club's youth and women's teams. Boris Johnson showed his footballing skills during a visit to Hartlepool United on April 23. He also received a Pools shirt with the number 10 and Boris written on the back. His visit follows the collapse of the controversial European Super League program involving six Premier League clubs, which the government opposed. Mr Johnson said the government had provided around $ 200 million to support small football clubs during the pandemic. And he told the Mail the best thing to do to help clubs like Hartlepool is to continue on his roadmap to lift the lockdown and all restrictions by June 21. Hartlepool heads to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6. The government is also reviewing Covid certificates for returning supporters to stadiums. Mr Johnson said: I would like to be in a situation where we have had so many people vaccinated where immunity levels are so high in the population the pandemic is on the decline so far we can just come back to life pretty much business as usual and that will be the best thing for clubs like Hartlepool. With less than two weeks of the by-elections, the PM said it would be a big challenge to win Hartlepool, who has been in Labor for more than 50 years. But he said: On the other hand, we have a fantastic candidate in Jill Mortimer, but we also have a vision for change on Teesside, including Hartlepool.

