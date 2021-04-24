Submarine will run out of oxygen off Bali: official





Indonesian Navy ships scoured the waters off Bali yesterday as they raced against the clock to find a submarine that went missing two days ago and has less than a day of supply. oxygen for its 53 crew members. The kri Nanggala 402 Wednesday disappeared after its last reported dive off the resort island, and concern grew that the submarine had sunk too deep to reach or recover. A Navy official said the submarine must have run out of oxygen at 3 a.m. today. We will maximize the effort today, until 3 a.m. tomorrow, Navy spokesman Achmad Riad told reporters. There was no sign of the submarine’s life, but Riad refused to speculate on its fate. A total of 24 navy and other vessels, as well as a patrol aircraft, were mobilized for the search with a focus on the area where an oil slick was found after the sub- sailor during an exercise. Rescuers have carried out similar massive searches over the previous two days. An Australian military ship equipped with sonar and a helicopter was due to arrive later yesterday. A second Australian warship, as well as Singaporean and Malaysian rescue ships, were also expected in the coming days. These two Australian ships will help expand the search area and extend the duration of the search effort, said Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Mark Hammond. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Banyuwangi yesterday, where the rescue ships left earlier. He called on the Indonesians to pray for the safe return of the crews, while ordering all-out efforts to locate the affected submarine. Our top priority is the safety of 53 crew members, Widodo said in a televised speech Thursday. To the family of the crew, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to save all of the crew on board. There was no conclusive evidence that the oil spill came from the submarine. Admiral Yudo Margono, chief of staff of the Indonesian navy, said oil could have escaped from a crack in the fuel tank of the submarines, or that the crew could have released from the submarines. fuel and fluids to reduce the weight of the ship so that it can surface. However, an unidentified object with high magnetism was located at a depth of 50-100m and officials hoped it was the submarine. The Navy said it believed the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700m, much deeper than its collapse depth of 200m, at which the water pressure would be greater than what the hull could endure.

