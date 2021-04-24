Tried to tell PM Modi, Amit Shah they were on the wrong track: Meghalaya Guv





In a letter to an independent MP for Haryana Sombir Sangwan about the ongoing farmer unrest, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Friday: I tried to tell Honble PM and the Minister of ‘Inside ji that they are on the wrong track and that they are not trying to suppress, scare and pressure the farmers. Sangwan, who had previously withdrawn his support from the BJP-JJP government to back the agitation of farmers over the issue of the three farm laws, had written to Malik about the ongoing agitation. Malik responded, saying he also told the Union Prime Minister and Home Secretary that farmers should not be kicked out of Delhi empty-handed. I met with the Honorable Prime Minister and the Honorable Minister of the Interior on the issue of this agitation of farmers and suggested doing justice to the farmers and accepting their real demands. I also made it clear at the meeting that the agitation of the farmers cannot be quelled. The Center should accept their requests while resolving them. I will also continue this effort in the future. I will do whatever is possible for that, the governor said. Malik further wrote to Sangwan: I would like to assure you and your khap that I will never leave your association. I am coming to Delhi in the first week of May and I will try to build a consensus in favor of the farmers by meeting all the leaders concerned, the governor added in the letter written in Hindi. Malik’s response said: I received your letter in which you elaborated on three agricultural laws passed by Parliament and the agitation of farmers. The country’s farmers fought a wonderful battle in a peaceful manner and lost their 300 comrades in this struggle. It is worrying that the central government has not expressed regret even once, even after such a tragedy. “ He adds: “Such an attitude is reprehensible and full of ruthlessness. In contrast, efforts have been made by the government to break down and defame the unrest without engaging in dialogue with farmers. I want to commend all farmers for not trying to fall into the government’s trap and keep their unity. I have made a lot of effort at my level in the area in which you and your khap expect of me.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos