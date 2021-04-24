Albuquerque returns unpaid Trump campaigns rally bill to collection agency





The city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, has referred the unpaid debt from the Trump campaign rally to a collection agency, according to Mayor Tim Keller.

Trump left office with nearly $ 2 million in unpaid bills from cities that hosted his campaign rallies, including a $ 211,175 bill from Albuquerque, stemming from his 2019 event in Rio Rancho.

“We decided to charge it because the costs to the city were huge,” Keller told Jordan Klepper The Daily Show this week. “They made us shut down downtown. We had to shut down the town hall.… In my mind, he owed us a lot more because there was about a day and a half when we couldn’t even function as a town.”

The bill includes the costs of additional police protection, security measures and paid time off for city employees who have been forced to stay at home. But about 18 months later, Keller said “no phone calls were returned, so we hired a collection agency.”

“He should get those annoying voicemail messages that we get, usually from scam companies where it’s like ‘You have debt’,” Keller joked. “I think Mar-a-Lago is getting those calls now.”

Keller told local media outlet KOB-TV that the city treated Trump’s unpaid bill “like any other debt” after the city had “no response” to its demands for payment. He said that like many creditors, the city automatically returns unpaid debts to collection agencies.

The city is also working to collect the debt, sending its latest bill to Mar-a-Lago rather than the Trump campaign office in New York.

“They’re still chasing him, as recently as this month,” city spokeswoman Lorena Sanchez told the Albuquerque Journal.

Sanchez said Trump’s debt was one of more than 2,500 the city has cited for collection, which it typically does for bills older than 61 to 90 days.

Trump left office with at least $ 1.82 million in unpaid rally debt in 14 cities, according to a 2020 Center for Public Integrity analysis, including a $ 543,000 bill from Minneapolis for a rally in October 2019.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, said the money could have helped hundreds of families amid the coronavirus pandemic and business closures.

“During this crisis, that loss is even more pronounced – $ 150,000, for example, could pay for emergency rent assistance for 100 families in Minneapolis,” Frey told Public Integrity.

Trump also owes more than $ 430,000 in El Paso, Texas police bills following a February 2019 rally, which prompted officials to bill the campaign with late fees, to no avail. Tuscon, Arizona, also waited more than four years for the campaign to pay off its $ 82,000 debt.

Some debts date back to 2016, like a $ 65,000 note from Spokane, Washington. The campaign also owes Battle Creek, Michigan $ 93,000; $ 47,398 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; $ 33,900 in Wildwood, New Jersey; and $ 9,380 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to the report. The report did not include another bill for $ 139,183 from Bernalillo County, New Mexico, which hosted one of Trump’s gatherings in 2019, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Most of the costs come from the costs of additional policing to keep Trump rallies safe.

“Is it fair to say that Donald Trump effectively emptied the police?” Klepper asked Keller.

“You could say that,” Keller replied.

The Trump campaign claimed in a public integrity statement last year that it was not responsible for the costs to cities, arguing that “all billing requests should go to the Secret Service.” But Secret Service officials said they “receive no funding from Congress to reimburse city governments for the protection of local public safety they demand,” according to the report.

Many of the top Democrats who ran for president in 2020, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Cory Booker, DN.J., then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have regularly paid their rally bills, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , Has a “turbulent history. Of paying those bills,” as 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did, according to Public Integrity. President Biden’s campaign has paid several localities for the costs of “security of events.”

Many cities that hosted Trump’s rallies did not charge for his campaign, according to Public Integrity, which noted that some localities have policies against those bills while others “did not mind because of the Trump’s non-payment story “. In these cases, local taxpayers are forced to foot the bill.

Trump has a long history of refusing to pay his bills since the 1980s, when he refused to pay the undocumented workers who worked on his Trump Tower project. He has since criticized hundreds of contractors and even his own lawyers, according to an investigation by USA Today.

Trump’s campaign committee still had over $ 18 million in cash after the 2020 election, while the joint fundraising committee the ex-president shares with the Republican National Committee raised hundreds of millions dollars since mid-October, little of which has gone to fund Trump’s unfounded legal challenges. The campaign was forced to repay more than 530,000 donations worth more than $ 64 million after online donors complained about scam tactics that were draining their bank accounts every month without their knowledge, reported the New York Times earlier this month.

Keller said he didn’t expect Trump’s campaign to foot the Albuquerque bill, even though the city sent it to a collection agency.

“Considering what else has happened, I mean, even with regard to his own campaign, which owes money to donors and a lot of shady things out there, so unfortunately I don’t don’t really expect us to get paid, ”he told KOB-TV. “But… you know, we would do it for anyone else, so he’s no different.”

