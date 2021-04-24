INM President General asks Matang President to choose candidates for Minister of Investment





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will soon make a major overhaul of Volume II of the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia (KIM). The cabinet reshuffle was carried out due to changes in the nomenclature of ministries, namely the unification of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) with the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud), training of the Ministry of Investment, and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), a separate institution. A number of names appeared to occupy the post of the ministry or institution, and it was said that President Jokowi was summoned by President Jokowi to the palace, one of which was the general chairman of the Fishermen’s Union. scored by Nahdlatul Ulama Witjaksono. The president of the National Association of Civilian Investors (INM) of the DPP, Zulfikar Hamonangan, felt that Witjaksono was the right person for the post of the Ministry of Investment. Witjaksono, which is the advisory board of the MNI, he said, has security and a large network. “He has extensive experience and networks with investors, so he is a worthy and appropriate personality to be the Minister of Investment / Director of BKPM,” Zulfikar said on Friday (4/23/2021). Also read: Sowan to Megawati at PBNU, will Nadiem’s ​​position be immune to the cabinet reshuffle issue? According to him, filling the ministerial post at the Ministry of Investment must be precise and not be mistaken. Because according to him, the Ministry of Investment is a new ministry which has been formed to increase investment. “You need to have entrepreneurial experience and also master the issues related to the investment system. Otherwise it will affect the investment management institution or LPI. All of this has to be the right fit and if not, investor confidence may s “weaken or the concept of benefit sharing and issues. Otherwise, it may have an impact on the stability of the national economy,” he said. In addition, according to him, the Ministry of Investment is the spearhead of the recovery of the national economy. Because according to him, by restoring the economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he could no longer count on the state budget. “On this basis, it is very important to think about prudence and prudence, because legal regulations must also be studied. Looking at the conditions and the investment situation in the future, there are sometimes many differences between the initial explanation and the implementation. ability to regulate and carry out work movements in this task. It is very difficult, so the candidate must be more energetic and have talent in managing strategies to encourage the strength of domestic and foreign investors, ”he concluded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos