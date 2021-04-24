Politics
‘Using the full potential’: PM Modi in meeting to review medical oxygen supply
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that oxygen manufacturers must use their full potential to meet the demand for medical oxygen in the coming days, saying there is a need to increase the availability of cylinders and modernize the cylinders. logistics facilities for its transport.
PM Modi made the remarks during his virtual meeting with the country’s leading oxygen manufacturers to address the crisis unfolding in hospitals across India due to gas shortages for patients with Covid-19. The meeting comes amid concerns reported by some states over the failed rescue gas supply with a number of hospitals, including the largest, sending out an SOS.
PM Modi said that this time it is not just about meeting the challenges, but also providing solutions in a very short timeframe. Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to maintain good coordination between government and oxygen producers, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The statement said PM Modi praised the manufacturers for increasing their production in recent weeks and acknowledged the various measures taken to increase the production of liquid oxygen. PM Modi also thanked the industry for diverting industrial oxygen to meet the country’s medical needs.
PM Modi noted that there is a need to increase the availability of oxygen cylinders as well as to modernize the logistics facilities for the transport of oxygen. He urged the industry to use tankers intended to transport other gases for oxygen supply, “the statement from the PMO reads.
The government is working towards the efficient use of Indian Railways and Indian Air Force (IAF) to ensure the timely availability of tankers at the production center as soon as possible to meet the oxygen requirements of the Indian states, the statement added. Prime Minister Modi pointed out that government, states, industry and carriers, as well as all hospitals must come together and work in unison. The better the synergy and coordination, the easier it will be. to meet this challenge, ”the statement read.
The meeting was attended by Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director of Air Water Jamshedpur Noriyo Shibuya, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel and Power, Rajesh Kumar Sharaf (NOL), M Banerjee of LINDE, Sajjan Jindal of JSW, President of SAIL Soma Mondal, Dilip Oommen of AMNS and Siddharth Jain of INOX.
Amid a severe oxygen shortage across the country amid rising Covid-19 cases, steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) announced on Thursday that more than 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen are available at its Angul factory in Odisha. “We have over 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen readily available at our Angul plant. Apart from that, we can supply 100 tonnes / day to any government that needs it. We will continue to support the nation in all ways. possible in this war on the pandemic. Jai Hind, ”JSPL President Naveen Jindal said in a tweet on Thursday.
Delhi hospitals have sent SOS messages about the escalating “oxygen emergency”. Twenty-five of Sir Ganga Ram hospitals’ ‘sickest’ Covid-19 patients have died in 24 hours and the lives of 60 others in precarious balance, officials said on Friday morning as the oxygen rush grew deeper and more frenzied in hospitals in the nation’s capital. .
India on Friday recorded more than 314,000 new cases of the lakh coronavirus, the highest number on record in a single day in any country as many hospitals grapple with limited oxygen supplies, prompting the Center to issue reports. strict guidelines to states and Union territories to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport.
