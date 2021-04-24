Donald Trump says his press releases are ‘better’ than ‘very boring’ Twitter





Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 28, 2021. Joe Raedle / Getty

Former President Donald Trump claims to prefer communicating with press releases to using Twitter, insisting that the platform that permanently banned him is now “very, very boring.”

Trump said Twitter had “not been good” since being coerced into it during his recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. In images released Friday night, the former president took credit for making the social media platform “exciting”, saying it was a “failed thing” before starting his now-defunct account. Trump has maintained that he hasn’t missed the platform, touting his own press releases as “more elegant.”

“I’m really spreading a big word because we do releases,” Trump said. “And every time I do a release, it’s all over the place. It’s better than Twitter, much sleeker than Twitter. And Twitter now is very boring, a lot of people are leaving Twitter. Twitter has become very, very boring.”

“When I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failure, a concept, a media platform,” added Trump. “And it got exciting. And I think I had a lot to do with it, to be honest with you. It got very exciting. And now it’s boring and it’s not good anymore. people tell me. “

Trump was a frequent Twitter user before he was banned for good on Jan.8, two days after the storming of the U.S. Capitol prompted by a violent mob of his supporters. Twitter has expressed concern that Trump’s posts during and after the riot could spur further violence over his example of continuing to claim that a ‘stolen’ election was to blame for his 2020 electoral defeat to the president Joe Biden.

The former president repeated many of the same election claims during his interview with Hannity, most of which aired on Monday. In the portion that aired Friday, Trump also confirmed several reports that he was exploring the possibility of starting his own social media platform.

“I am, I am looking at this,” Trump said when asked if Hannity was considering his own platform. “We are looking at different platforms. We have a lot of people who want to come to the existing platforms. They have to be strong. They cannot be dominated by Amazon and Google and people who can take them out immediately. need anti-trust, you need to do something about it. “

While Trump’s Twitter ban is permanent, Facebook is expected to announce soon whether it will reinstate the account of the former president, who was suspended indefinitely in the wake of the Capitol riot.

In the absence of a social media account, Trump has issued increasingly frequent press releases. A statement from Trump on Thursday called NBA star LeBron James “racist” over a controversial tweet. Trump issued statements on Friday repeating his allegations of electoral fraud in Arizona and praising North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Newsweek reached out to Twitter and Trump’s office for comment.

