Ralph Fiennes, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more sign pro-Covid status certification letter to Boris Johnson





A number of personalities from the British cultural world have supported measures to allow creative sectors to reopen quickly after the pandemic. High profile stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ralph Fiennes and James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in support of the Covid status certification measures. These measures would reduce social distancing and allow audiences to return to full capacity in theaters and music festivals without any restrictions as soon as possible. Other stars to sign the letter, which is also addressed to the Leader of the Opposition, are Simon Russell Beale, festival organizer Melvin Benn (organizer of Latitude, Leeds and Reading festivals), UK music director Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, conductor Simon Rattle, director Sir Nicholas Hytner and playwright Tom Stoppard. The signatories understand that certification of Covid status would involve either proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test, or an antibody test to allow access to a site. advised It is clear that this approach should not be based solely on proof of vaccination, should not be discriminatory, and also should only be a temporary measure, used only for as long as necessary and with exit criteria. clear. This letter to Johnson comes after another, signed by 156 musicians, calling on the government to take action on streaming rights. Annie Lennox, Paloma Faith, Chris Martin, Gary Barlow, Paul McCartney, Rebecca Ferguson, Bob Geldof, Boy George, Noel Gallagher and Kate Bushare among the musicians to sign the document, written on behalf of the current generation of artists, musicians and songwriters here in Britain. The letter calls for changes in the law to put the value of music back where it belongs in the hands of music makers. Additional reports by agencies

