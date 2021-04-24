President Biden Tells Turkish President Erdoan He Is Considering Recognizing Armenian Genocide

Connect with us

President Joe Biden told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday that he planned to recognize the 1915 massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Readings by the White House and the Turkish Presidency did not mention the issue. The call was described by the familiar person as “tense”. Bloomberg was the first to report that Biden informed Erdoan of his intentions.

CNN previously reported Biden was preparing to recognize the age-old atrocities against the Armenians as genocide, fulfilling a campaign promise. Biden’s predecessors in the White House had stopped before using the word, fearing it would damage ties with a key regional ally.

As vice president, Biden frequently dealt with Erdoan and made four trips to Turkey, including following a failed coup attempt. But since then he has offered a less than rosy view of the Turkish leader.

“I spent a lot of time with him. He’s an autocrat,” he said. the New York Times Editorial Board in 2020. “He is the president of Turkey and more. What I think we should do is take a very different approach from him now, making it clear that we support the leadership of the opposition.”

Biden spoke by phone with Erdoan on Friday, his first conversation with the Turkish leader since taking office. The long period without communication had been interpreted as a sign that Biden was placing less importance on the relationship between the United States and Turkey in the future.

In a reading of the call, the White House said that Biden “forwarded[ed] its interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with extended areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements. “

Earlier this week, U.S. officials sent signals to allies outside the administration – who pushed for an official statement – that the president would acknowledge the genocide. Addressing the potential move in an interview with a Turkish broadcaster this week, the Turkish Foreign Minister said: “If the United States wants to worsen relations, the decision is up to them.”

The Turkish government often registers complaints when foreign governments describe the event, which began in 1915, using the word “genocide”. They claim that it was war and that there were casualties on both sides, and they estimated the number of Armenians dead at 300,000.

Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both avoided using the word genocide to avoid angering Ankara.

The declaration will not entail new legal consequences for Turkey, only diplomatic fallout.

The campaign of atrocities Biden seems ready to acknowledge has begun the nights of April 23 and 24, 1915, when the authorities in Constantinople, the Ottoman capital, gathered around 250 Armenian intellectuals and community leaders. Many of them have been expelled or murdered. April 24, known as Red Sunday, is commemorated as Genocide Remembrance Day by Armenians around the world.

The number of Armenians killed has been a major point of contention. Estimates range from 300,000 to 2 million dead between 1914 and 1923, with all casualties from the Ottoman Empire. But most estimates – including one in 800,000 between 1915 and 1918, made by the Ottoman authorities themselves – are between 600,000 and 1.5 million.

Whether due to murders or forced evictions, the number of Armenians living in Turkey fell from 2 million in 1914 to less than 400,000 in 1922.

While the death toll is disputed, photographs from the time document some massacres. Some show Ottoman soldiers posing with their heads cut off, others with them among skulls in the dirt. The victims are said to have died in massive fires and from drowning, torture, gas, poison, disease and starvation. Children were reportedly loaded into boats, taken to sea and thrown overboard. Rape was also frequently reported.

In 2019, the House and Senate passed a resolution recognizing the massacres of Armenians from 1915 to 1923 as genocide. Prior to its passage, the Trump administration had asked Republican senators to repeatedly block the request for unanimous consent on the grounds that it could undermine negotiations with Turkey.

This story has been updated with additional information.



