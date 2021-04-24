Oil bullish news offset by further lockdowns in India

Demand for oil is finally rebounding, but a further spike in COVID in India could threaten the rebound.

Friday April 16, 2021

Oil prices held steady at the end of the week and are expected to close virtually flat from a week earlier. Oil prices are trapped in terrible downside risks, mainly in India, offset by growing optimism in the United States and to a lesser extent in Europe.

India’s oil demand is in doubt. India has seen several days of record Covid-19 cases, and Bloomberg reports that demand for fuels could drop 20% in April. Given the grim situation, it is likely that lockdowns could be in place for several weeks, if not a few months, said Senthil Kumaran, head of the South Asia oil sector at industry consultant FGE. Total demand for key petroleum products in India will decline significantly.

Biden promises 50 to 52% reduction in GHGs; other countries with increased commitments. President Biden announced an emissions reduction target of 50 to 52 percent by 2030 at Thursday’s climate summit. Canada has lowered its target from a 30% reduction to a 40-45% reduction. Japan raised its target to 46% from 26%.

End of the natural gas rally. Bank of America said natural gas is throwing in the towel, noting that March saw weaker-than-expected industrial demand and warm weather, leading inventories to end the month at 1.78 trillion. cubic feet, higher than expected, which wiped out inventory. deficit compared to the five-year average.

Natural gas production on the rise. Even as demand has reached a lull, natural gas production is restarting after an interruption of about 18 months. Rystad Energy issued a note forecasting strong production gains for the next three years and beyond. Rystad and Bank of America have said the Haynesville Shale in particular looks solid.

China promises a pullback on coal. China Xi Jinping mentionned that China would strictly limit coal consumption over the next five years, and then start phasing out thereafter.

US Senate to repeal methane reduction. The US Senate repeal the Trump-era withdrawal from methane regulation next week.

New York is suing Big Oil. New York City for follow-up ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) for deceptive advertisements claiming their products reduce emissions.

Chevron presses US against Myanmar sanctions. The New York Times reports that Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is pressure the US government not to impose sanctions on Myanmar, following the military coup and brutal crackdown in the country since February. Chevron operates a large natural gas project in the country with Total (NYSE: TOT).

White House unveils its climate finance strategy. The White House unveiled its international climate finance strategy, which involves pushing the government lending arms of the US International Development Finance Corporation, the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the Export-Import Bank to virtually eliminate fossil fuel lending except in extraordinary circumstances .

Small Businesses Buy Big Oils Assets. Supermajors promise billions of investments in low-carbon energy and pledge to reach net zero goals over the next decade. Meanwhile, smaller oil and gas companies are slam the assets of the hangar.

Are peak demand forecasts accurate? Goldman Sachs believes demand for oil will peak in 2026, while BP Plc believes the strongest growth in global demand is already over and the International Energy Agency (IEA) believes the peak may come later. , in 2030. However, it is framed, it is clear that the oil and gas industry faces a turbulent future.

Announcement of UN-backed climate finance group managing $ 70 trillion. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a UN-backed group of asset managers, banks, investors and insurers launched this week. The more than 160 members of the group are responsible for more than $ 70 trillion in assets and will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars needed to build a zero-emissions global economy and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement ” The announcement reads Participants include Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance Group and many more.

California to ban new fracking permits. California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a ban on new hydraulic fracturing projects from 2024.

The lithium era has only just begun. It’s been a big week for lithium, with a multibillion dollar mega-merger, a major new production agreement in Chile, and the financing of the first large-scale lithium refinery in Europe in Chile. Things are looking up for the vital metal of the battery.

Halliburton sank on fracking forecast moderation. Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) beat the earnings consensus, but saw its price drop after mentionned that he expects fracking activity to slow in the United States in the second quarter.

Total contracts with termination in Mozambique. As the militant attacks show no sign of abating, Total (NYSE: TOT) is termination of contracts with some companies in Mozambique as part of its $ 20 billion LNG export project. Analysts say the project could be at least a year behind schedule.

Biden administrator unveils Trump’s auto policy. The Biden administration restore California’s power to set its own fuel economy standards that are more stringent than federal standards, following efforts by the Trump administrations to repeal that authority.

Extended break on public land. The US Department of the Interior expanded its hiatus from drilling on federal lands until June, a policy that primarily affects only the southeastern corner of New Mexico.

12 states call for ice ban. 12 US states called the federal government to ban the sale of gasoline vehicles by 2035.

Kinder Morgan $ 1 billion Texas windfall. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) mentionned that he cashed in a $ 1 billion windfall from the Texas electricity crisis in February. [W]”We see the great KMI beat as a zero-sum game, which means that someone (i.e. gas buyers) had to foot the bill, which could lead to some interesting profit calls. utilities, Citigroup said.

