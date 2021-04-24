Pakistani citizens urge Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter to help India overcome Covid crisis





Pakistani social media users on Friday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to lend support to India as the country scrambles to provide oxygen and other emergency aid amid a second wave coronavirus pandemic.

Hashtags like #IndiaNeedsOxygen were all the rage on Pakistani Twitter, with users asking the Khan government to put aside its political differences and help India weather the crisis.

I ask our government to reach out to help Indians during this difficult time. Put our political differences aside. # IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Nw7rrhwki5

– Toramycin (@ihamza_mtq) April 23, 2021

Get well soon in India. The Pakistani nation is with you. Together we can defeat Covid #IndiaNeedsOxygen # COVIDEmergency2021 pic.twitter.com/fo4HG2d82Z

– Syed Muhammad Tayab (@ SyedMuh05723187) April 22, 2021

India recorded more than 3.3 million new cases in 24 hours on Friday, the second day in a row the country set a world record for daily infections. The toll was over 2,200, also a new record for the country.

The surge in infections has left the country’s healthcare system in tatters as families scramble for vital oxygen supplies as patients die outside overcrowded hospitals. Mass cremations took place as crematoriums ran out of space.

Social media is full of desperate calls for ambulances, intensive care beds and medicine. Even hospitals are turning to Twitter to plead with the government to replenish their oxygen supply and threaten to stop admissions of new patients.

As distressing images of the crisis in India went viral, social media users in Pakistan called on Khan to do something to combat the plight of their neighbors. Humanity above all. No one deserves to suffer, wrote one user.

No matter how many differences we have, we are all one for humanity and we pray ALLAH to have mercy on all people living in India, another tweet said.

Humanity above all. No one deserves to suffer. # WeCantBreathe #IndiaNeedsOxygen #CovidIndia https://t.co/o834nBiotj

– Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) April 23, 2021

#IndiaNeedsOxygen It was heartbreaking to hear about Corona’s current situation in # IndiaNeedsOxygen. No matter how many differences we have, we are all one for humanity and we pray ALLAH to have mercy on all people living in India. # WeCantBreathe pic. twitter.com/759XguBG91

– Shahid Bhatti (alaMalangChokra) April 23, 2021 Edhi Foundation offers help

Faisal Edhi, son of renowned Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering assistance in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances and other services.

We at the Edhi Foundation have been following closely the current impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the Indian people, said Edhi. We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a considerable number of people are suffering enormously.

Edhi personally offered to lead and manage his organization’s humanitarian team. Our organization understands the gravity of the situation, and we want to give you full support, without any inconvenience … he wrote.

He said the Edhi Foundation will send a team of emergency medical technicians, office staff, drivers and support staff to India. Importantly, we do not ask for any further assistance from you, as we provide the necessary fuel, food and other equipment that our team will need, added Edhi.

A press release from the organization added that Edhi would leave with his team of volunteers as soon as he received clearance from India, according to The Dawn. There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi.

The Edhi Pakistan Foundation writes to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi offering humanitarian aid of 50 fully equipped ambulances as well as personnel as the capacity of Indian health services is choked due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. # IndiaNeedsOxygen #IndianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cdztmNODmd

– Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) April 23, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos