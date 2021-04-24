30% of 18-29 year olds say Trump was ‘the worst president ever’





Thirty percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 believe history will judge Trump as the “worst president ever,” according to a new Harvard poll. 56% of young people said history would judge Trump as “bad”, “terrible” or “the worst president ever.” Only 56% of young Republicans said they wanted Trump “to play a key role in the future of Republican politics.” See more stories on the Insider business page.

Young Americans absolutely dislike former President Donald Trump. And, according to a new Harvard Institute of Politics poll, 30% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 believe history will judge Trump as the “worst” president in US history.

About a quarter of young people, 26%, rated the former president positively, while 56% said history would consider him “bad”, “terrible” or “the worst president ever.” Eleven percent said he would be considered an “average” president.

Even young Republicans are divided over whether Trump should play a central role in politics going forward. Only 56% said they wanted Trump “to play a key role in the future of Republican politics.” And when asked to choose between the GOP and Trump, 42% of young Republicans said they were supporters of the Republican Party rather than the former president. About a quarter said they were mostly Trump supporters and another quarter said they supported both the GOP and Trump.

The majority of these young conservatives are sympathetic to or subscribe to the false claims of Trump and his allies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Two-thirds of young people believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but barely a quarter of young Republicans believe Biden was legitimately elected. Twenty percent of young GOP-ers believe Trump won re-election against Biden and that number jumps to 35% among young Republicans who live in rural areas.

At the same time, Biden has drawn historic support from young Americans. The 78-year-old former vice president has the highest approval rating among young people of any first-term U.S. president since the first poll, 20 years ago.

The Harvard poll surveyed 2,513 US residents aged 18 to 29 from March 9 to 22, 2021. The margin of error is 2.6%.

