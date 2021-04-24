Bengal BJP offers free vaccine, silent Narendra Modi





On Friday morning, the BJP of Bengal said on social media that free vaccines would be provided in the state, but the pledge was not in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual speech in the afternoon, which it said , was his last campaign speech for Bengal. “As soon as the BJP government comes to power in West Bengal, the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free to everyone,” reads in the morning in BJP Bengal’s Twitter message.

“But Modiji did not elaborate on the vaccine promise himself, likely fearing a backlash from the rest of the country,” a BJP source said. In October 2020, the BJP made a similar pledge in Bihar, linked to the polls, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing free vaccination for “every person in Bihar”. Subsequently, a dual policy was proposed in Bihar as in the rest of the country: free vaccines from public establishments and vaccines at a price in private hospitals. On Thursday, Nitish Kumar’s government said the dual politics would also continue after May 1, when vaccination is open to people aged 18 and over. In Bengal, the BJP’s free vaccine promise sounded after the fact as it came a day after Trinamul Congresswoman Mamata Banerjee said anyone over the age of 18 in the state would receive a vaccine. free from May 5. Derek O’Brien, Trinamul Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson, posted a video jibing at the BJP’s free vaccine promise and said, “The free vaccine twins the BJP…. Two phases to go to Bengal and remember what BJP did in Bihar…. They announced free vaccines during the elections… nothing happened… the elections ended, they forgot, the same thing they did… a free vaccine jumla… don’t believe the BJP, don’t trust in BJP…. State BJP vice president and spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said Trinamul was trying to confuse. “In every government hospital in Bihar, the vaccine is provided free of charge. We will do that here too, ”he said. Asked why the prime minister did not say a word about the pledge during his speech, Majumdar said Modi spoke on issues relevant to Bengal as a whole and not on anything specific. “Health is a matter of state. Each state government will therefore have to decide on the issue of free vaccination, ”said Majumdar. Free vaccination was not the only topic Modi missed. He did not mention Trinamul, Mamata or his nephew Abhishek Banerjee. “Infiltration, smuggling, illegal businesses, violence, extortion, unions are great enemies of development,” Modi said. “Sonar Bangla will be built with all our efforts and will include everyone. On May 2, a BJP government will be formed in Bengal. At the BJP swearing-in ceremony, I will come and meet you face to face. A member of the BJP bureau said: “This was Modiji’s last voting address for Bengal. We expected a dhamaka. But his speech was very gentle.







