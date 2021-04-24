Letter to Editor: USC Leaders Must Show Solidarity with Armenian Community

USC must do more for its Armenian students.

Throughout the past year, I have seen students from marginalized groups grapple with entrenched systems of racial violence and inequity, both on and off the USC campus. As an Armenian-American, dispossession, genocide, and institutional erasure are also familiar concepts in my community.

On September 27, Armenians around the world woke up to a war in our ancestral homeland. Azerbaijan, with military support from Turkey, launched a full-scale offensive against the indigenous Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the same time, Armenians living in the diaspora have been targeted by numerous hate crimes, including the vandalization and shooting of an Armenian school and the arson of an Armenian church in San Francisco, the desecration of a memorial of the Armenian genocide in France and a march of nearly 300 Turkish ultranationalists in France who shouted: We are going to kill the Armenians.

The Second Artsakh War ended with a ceasefire on November 9, in which Azerbaijan regained control of most of the mountainous enclave. During a victory parade in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Turkish Ottoman leader who orchestrated the Armenian genocide that killed 1.5 million Armenians from 1915 to 1923.

The Azerbaijani government issued stamps depicting the native Armenians of Artsakh as pests and unveiled a museum that glorifies the genocidal imagery of Armenians. Visitors to the military trophy park in Azerbaijan enter through an alley built from the helmets of Armenian troops killed in action. Inside the museum, multiple exhibits feature highly degrading figurines of Armenian prisoners of war, many of whom are in chains and dying. Perhaps most disturbing are the images of Azerbaijani children visiting the park, posing with seized Armenian military equipment and playing with the helmets of fallen soldiers.

Almost 1,500 ancient Armenian historical monuments in Artsakh have come under the jurisdiction of the Azerbaijani government, which has already started the process of erasing our cultural heritage. Turkey and Azerbaijan share a well-established record of destruction and unlawful confiscation of Armenian heritage sites in the region. Between 1997 and 2006, the Azerbaijani government destroyed 89 Armenian churches, 5,840 Khachkars (Armenian Stone Cross) and 22,000 gravestones in Nakhichevan, a historically Armenian enclave controlled by Azerbaijan.

USC, which is located in a city with one of the largest Armenian student populations in the country and which has benefited from the talents and contributions of our community, has largely ignored the historical trauma Armenian students experience.

Since the start of the 44-day Artsakh war, Armenian students have demanded a substantive response to this tragedy which continues to affect so many of our lives. Instead, the administration relegated our pain to a Twitter thread that failed to reach the gravity of the situation. What’s the point of removing problematic character names from our buildings and announcing diversity initiatives if you can’t speak out against atrocities in real time?

While the administration remained largely silent during the war, fellow students supported us. Each cultural affinity group of the Gould School of Law co-signed the Joint Declaration of Armenian Law Student Associations on Artsakh. I was touched by the strong statements made by the governments of undergraduate and graduate students at USC, which unequivocally supported the Armenian community.

Even in April, designated as Armenian History Month in Los Angeles County with Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemorated on April 24, the University failed to significantly include Armenians in its recent commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. Instead, Armenian students at USC must continue to take responsibility for educating our university about our experiences and history.

As leaders of an elite research institution that houses one of the largest archives of genocide survivor testimonies, the USC administration must set an example for the academic community and demonstrate just how she is serious about justice, inclusion and confronting uncomfortable truths. The eyes of history, and those of the Armenian students, professors and former students of USC, are upon you.

Maral Tavitian is a second year law student at the Gould School of Law.