Indonesian President welcomes Vietnamese Prime Minister to Bogor





>>> Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Indonesia for ASEAN leaders meeting During their talks in the Indonesian city of Bogor, Widodo congratulated Chinh on his election as Prime Minister of Vietnam and expressed his admiration for the achievements Vietnam has recorded in the fight against COVID-19 as well as for economic recovery and development. Indonesia attaches great importance and wishes to continue to advance the traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Vietnam, he said. For his part, Chinh reiterated Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, being a responsible member of the international community and integrating itself intensively and widely in the world. Vietnam will work harder to continuously consolidate and expand the strategic partnership, he pledged. The two sides looked forward to the practical and intensive development of bilateral cooperation and agreed to coordinate to effectively implement the 2019-2023 action program, the strategic partnership and the common vision on defense cooperation. for 2018-2022. The leaders also discussed measures to promote bilateral economic relations, in particular how to reduce trade barriers and remove difficulties faced by businesses, with the aim of reducing bilateral trade to US $ 10 billion in the near future. , in order to reduce Vietnam’s trade deficit. They agreed to resume flights soon at an appropriate time and consider allowing Vietnamese Vietjet Air to open flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Jakarta, Indonesia. Countries will also intensify their collaboration in the pharmaceutical and maritime fields, including partnerships between their coast guards. The two leaders affirmed that they attach particular importance to the need to complete the negotiations on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zones between the two countries in the near future, in order to create a legal corridor allowing the countries to strengthen cooperation and reduce cases of illegal fishing, thus creating a model for dealing with differences at sea between nations, contributing to the protection of peace, cooperation and development in the region. Widodo highly appreciates Chinh’s presence at the ASEAN leaders’ meeting immediately after Chinh takes office, which he said demonstrates Vietnam’s responsibility. The two sides pledged to continue their close and effective cooperation in regional and international forums, in particular ASEAN and the United Nations, and to work with other ASEAN member countries to advance the settlement of the Myanmar issue, towards stability, reduction of violence and victims for the populations and the resumption of dialogues between the parties to seek peaceful solutions, for peace and stability in the region and in the world in general. Regarding the issue of the East Sea and the South China Sea, they agreed to maintain ASEAN’s position on the issue, including the maintenance of peace, stability, safety and security of navigation and aviation, effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea, and soon complete negotiations on an East Sea Code of Conduct (COC) d ” in an effective and efficient manner, in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS). On this occasion, Chinh invited Widodo to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The Indonesian President accepted the invitation with pleasure.







