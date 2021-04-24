Politics
Yogi briefs Prime Minister on Covid situation in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in UP on Friday
By correspondent HT, Lucknow
POSTED APR 23, 2021 10:49 PM IST
He thanked the Prime Minister and the central government for the oxygen quota and help with medical supplies. Adityanath was among the top ministers in high-burden states for Covid-19 with whom Prime Minister Modi held a virtual meeting.
Yogi informed the prime minister of measures such as the weekend corona curfew and the nighttime curfew in the state to contain Covid-19.
The goal of the UP governments was to contain Covid-19 without hampering livelihoods, the chief minister added. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the states’ preparations to make the next phase of the vaccination campaign a success from May 1.
UP CM strikes the AAP government
In a Hindi tweet, Yogi Adityanath criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for its allegation that other states were disrupting oxygen supplies. Without taking anyone’s name or mentioning oxygen, Adityanath said: The Delhis AAP government was making baseless allegations on others to cover up its own failures and trying to distract public attention. Such behavior is indecent and we criticize it.
In another Hindi tweet, Yogi, without taking the name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals, said: Another act of the AAP government was seen at the high level meeting of several chief ministers and central ministers , chaired by the Prime Minister. They (AAP) violated the confidentiality of the meeting to get cheap publicity.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi was seen berating the Delhi Chief Minister for posting his part of the interaction with the Prime Minister online. Kejriwal immediately apologized.
Welcome food program
In a statement, the UP chief minister praised Prime Minister Modi for reintroducing Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (a rationing program for the poor) for the months of May and June. He said beneficiaries of the National Food Security Law would receive an additional 5 kg of grain. Under the current circumstances, the PM initiative will bring relief to a large number of people, the chief minister noted. He said the UP government was determined to successfully implement the program in the state.
