Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide | national news

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden plans on Saturday to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize the atrocities committed against the Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire over a century ago in modern Turkey were genocide, according to US officials familiar with the presidents’ deliberations.
Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in anticipation of his plan, in a presidential proclamation to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, to use the term genocide to describe the killings and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians. U.S. Presidents for decades have recognized Remembrance Day to mark the events of 1915-1923, but avoided using the term genocide to avoid Turkish alienation.
The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements after Friday’s appeal, made no mention the american plan recognize the Armenian genocide. The White House said Biden told Erdogan he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find effective management of the disagreements. The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.
Biden pledged as a candidate to recognize the massacre of Armenians as genocide, arguing that silence is complicity. Biden wanted to speak to Erdogan before making the formal recognition, according to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe Biden’s deliberations and plans.
Friday’s call between the two executives was their first since Biden took office more than three months ago. The delay had become a disturbing sign in Ankara; Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Biden.
Erdogan reiterated on Friday his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States. The State Department designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but argued with Turkey over the group’s ties to the Syrian Kurds.
Erdogan also expressed concerns about the presence in the United States of cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016, according to the Turkish government statement. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies any involvement in the coup.
Biden, during the campaign, drew the ire of Turkish officials after an interview with the New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkish opposition against autocrat Erdogan. In 2019, Biden accused Trump of betraying his American allies, following Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish group. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the Turkish border. with Syria.
Armenian American lawmakers and activists have pressured Biden to make the genocide announcement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day or before Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which presidents typically mark with a proclamation.
Salpi Ghazarian, director of the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, said recognition of the genocide would resonate beyond Armenia as Biden insists respect for the rights of the man will be a central tenet of its foreign policy.
In the United States and outside the United States, the American commitment to core human values has been questioned for decades, she said. It is very important for the people of the world to continue to have hope and faith that the ambitious values of the Americas are still relevant and that we can in fact do several things at once. We can actually have trade and other relationships with countries while stressing that a government cannot afford to murder its own citizens.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this week warned the Biden administration that the recognition would hurt US-Turkish relations.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on Biden’s deliberations on the matter on Friday.
Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.