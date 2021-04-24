Jokowi summons Ma’ruf Amin’s son-in-law, Palace: no name related to reshuffle yet





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Despite the problems cabinet reshuffle It has taken a long time to surface, so far the government has not given names as office holders. In the area of ​​the presidential palace, the related discussion would still focus on changing the format and increasing the number of ministries. Spokesperson President Joko Widodo Fadroel Rachman said during his last meeting with President Jokowi on April 20 that there had been no discussion of a reshuffle. Rather, regarding the formation of the Ministry of Investment and the format change of the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Research and Technology Agency to become Kemendikbud / Research and Technology. “And the Indonesian Parliament approved a format change and the addition of the Ministry of Investment based on the presidential letter. As for the reshuffle issue, only President Joko Widodo and Allah SWT know,” Fadroel said in a virtual message. discussion at MNC Trijaya, Saturday (4/24/2021). In accordance with the applicable legal provisions, the modifications are made on the basis of Law no. 30/2008 concerning state ministries whose number of ministries is only 34. On the basis of this regulation, the amendments and additions of ministries aim to make it effective, efficient and to anticipate social and economic changes. Regarding the appearance of the name of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s son-in-law Muhammad Rapsel Ali in the potential ministerial market of President Jokowi’s cabinet after a summons by the palace, Fadjroel said he could not confirm if there had been any discussion of the reshuffle issue. “No name can be submitted regarding the changes that will be made. It is the president’s right to convey it to the public,” he said. For your information, government regulations relating to the new nomenclature are still in the hands of the Ministry of National Affairs. Watch the featured video below: quality content

