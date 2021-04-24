Ups and downs: $ 27 million border wall is scaled with $ 5 scales | American-Mexican border





For millennia, two bitter enemies have constantly clashed: the imposing and sturdy wall and the nimble and practical ladder. That same struggle continues to unfold today in the Rio Grande Valley along the southern Texas border, where migrants crossing Mexico find themselves facing immense obstacles to their journey, built by Republican presidents. and Democrat, and decide to just climb. them.

A look at this structural struggle came this week in an article in the Texas Monthly. In the article, the magazine follows up with a local artist and activist named Scott Nicol, a man who has become an expert on wall scales, which he often finds discarded after use and photographs them. It’s made from cheap raw lumber, quickly nailed down as it will only be used once, says Nicol, of one he finds along a boardwalk near the border.

Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional.

It’s a joke, but it’s also true, and underlines the absurdity of the money poured into what is little more than a broad symbol of xenophobia.

Plus, the slapdash nature of ladders often used to bypass border patrol efforts seems all the more ludicrous given the ever-exorbitant price tag for building the walls.

A man carries a ladder during a demonstration against Donald Trump at the US-Mexico border in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, February 2, 2020. Photograph: Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty Images

Those ladders probably cost $ 5 in materials and they beat a wall that cost $ 12 million there, adds Nicol, himself an opponent of the border walls. In one area in particular where a section of walls commissioned by the Trump administration has been built, the cost is even higher than that, the magazine reports.

The cost of the Trump Wall in this area, an 11.4 mile stretch west of Granjeno downstream to the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, is approximately $ 27 million. they write.

Perhaps the framing of this conflict is all wrong. Considering how the two tools work together, instead of being antagonistic, the relationship between walls and scales should instead be seen as a more complementary partnership. As one Border Patrol agent tells the magazine: Ladders and walls go together like peas and carrots. You can have one without the other, but they look better together.

