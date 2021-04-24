Boris Johnson and Biden to Settle Disputes and Benefit from Agriculture and Security Agreements | Politics | New





Center for Brexit Policy think tank chief executive John Longworth insisted that the UK and US have and will continue to have good trade relations. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Longworth explained that the US and UK are able to negotiate effectively without a trade deal as it stands. He added that he saw no reason why Boris Johnson and Joe Biden would not be able to reach a deal on agriculture, despite the ideas of critics.

He also highlighted the strong security ties between the UK and the US and insisted that Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden would make deals that work for their two countries. Mr Longworth said: “Obviously Donald Trump has promised Britain will be ahead of the queue for a trade deal with the United States. “There has been a lot of speculation that Joe Biden might not be so open in this regard. “The United States is a pragmatic nation and in fact Britain and the United States already have a very strong trade relationship, even without a trade deal. DON’T MISS: Boris Johnson rages against ‘absurd’ EU customs checks – PM vows to act

“In fact, it shows exactly how poor the European Union’s domestic market is, as the United States is Britain’s biggest export market, even though there is no trade relations. “With or without a trade relationship, the US and UK will have good trade relations. “I think it’s actually very likely that we’ll come to a trade deal. “The sticking points will be in agriculture and the extent to which we are able to accept US standards and regulations.

“The Five Eyes Network, which includes Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, has worked very closely to prevent terrorism. “They also helped prevent a third world war and made the world operate under the rule of law. “It has been much more successful in keeping the peace than the European Union has ever been or can be.”







