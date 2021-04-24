Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on April 24, 2021

ANKARA

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has reported more than 49,400 new cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 49,438 cases, including 3,089 symptomatic patients, have been confirmed across the country, the data showed.

The total number of cases in Turkey is over 4.55 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 37,672, with 343 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

No less than 60,176 additional patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to nearly 3.9 million.

The Turkish President celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

“We have been fighting to bring our country to achieve its 2023 goals for 19 years,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a ceremony in Istanbul, adding that the country’s children would push it even further with a “vision 2053”.

The speaker of parliament marked the 101st anniversary of the founding of the legislative body.

Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, according to the Turkish communications directorate.

Biden and Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June, the White House said.

The head of the Union of Armenian Foundations in Istanbul criticized the instrumentalization of the 1915 incidents between the Turkish and Armenian nations by the political authorities.

“It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are being used by some countries for daily political ends,” said Sahak Mashalian, head of the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey.

Global COVID-19 Updates

The coronavirus pandemic has killed 119,289 people in Africa, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Vladimir Putin has announced a 10-day period of inactivity in Russia to prevent a surge in infections.

UK authorities have banned all travel to and from India after a growing increase in cases following the detection of a new variant.

India has recorded new records of cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

China has offered assistance to India amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.

Argentina’s health ministry has confirmed its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row. Health officials have recorded 557 deaths and 27,884 infections.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has decided to ban mass gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for iftar, or fasting meal, and mass prayers to contain the spread of the virus.

Other global developments

Turkey has denounced the decision of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad to hold presidential elections next month in the war-torn country.

At least 172 people have been killed in three different wrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Hundreds of Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians in various areas of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday evening and dawn Friday as Israeli forces also clashed with Palestinians, leaving at least 105 injured.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had declared five employees of the Polish Embassy in Russia “persona non grata”.

In a letter, former generals and soldiers warned President Emmanuel Macron of the looming dangers of hatred due to social tensions, religious extremism or a situation of civil war in the future.

Saudi Arabia announced an import ban on fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, as the Kingdom said the shipments were used for drug smuggling.

