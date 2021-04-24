Politics
Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on April 24, 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey has reported more than 49,400 new cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
A total of 49,438 cases, including 3,089 symptomatic patients, have been confirmed across the country, the data showed.
The total number of cases in Turkey is over 4.55 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 37,672, with 343 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
No less than 60,176 additional patients have won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to nearly 3.9 million.
The Turkish President celebrated National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.
“We have been fighting to bring our country to achieve its 2023 goals for 19 years,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a ceremony in Istanbul, adding that the country’s children would push it even further with a “vision 2053”.
The speaker of parliament marked the 101st anniversary of the founding of the legislative body.
Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, according to the Turkish communications directorate.
Biden and Erdogan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June, the White House said.
The head of the Union of Armenian Foundations in Istanbul criticized the instrumentalization of the 1915 incidents between the Turkish and Armenian nations by the political authorities.
“It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are being used by some countries for daily political ends,” said Sahak Mashalian, head of the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey.
Global COVID-19 Updates
The coronavirus pandemic has killed 119,289 people in Africa, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
President Vladimir Putin has announced a 10-day period of inactivity in Russia to prevent a surge in infections.
UK authorities have banned all travel to and from India after a growing increase in cases following the detection of a new variant.
India has recorded new records of cases and deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
China has offered assistance to India amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.
Argentina’s health ministry has confirmed its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row. Health officials have recorded 557 deaths and 27,884 infections.
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has decided to ban mass gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for iftar, or fasting meal, and mass prayers to contain the spread of the virus.
Other global developments
Turkey has denounced the decision of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad to hold presidential elections next month in the war-torn country.
At least 172 people have been killed in three different wrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinians in various areas of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday evening and dawn Friday as Israeli forces also clashed with Palestinians, leaving at least 105 injured.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had declared five employees of the Polish Embassy in Russia “persona non grata”.
In a letter, former generals and soldiers warned President Emmanuel Macron of the looming dangers of hatred due to social tensions, religious extremism or a situation of civil war in the future.
Saudi Arabia announced an import ban on fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, as the Kingdom said the shipments were used for drug smuggling.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]