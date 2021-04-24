Madam President: How Nancy Pelosi beat Bush and Trump | Policy books





John Boehner, a Republican predecessor, admits Nancy Pelosi may be the most powerful House speaker in history. Pelosi provided George W. Bush with the votes he needed to prevent depression, while Republicans hesitated. She helped make Obamacare the law of the land.

Pelosi repeatedly humiliated Donald Trump. Already this year, she survived the invasion of the Capitol by her cronies and helped Joe Bidens Covid come to the aid of Congress. Hers is an iron fist wrapped in a Gucci glove, in the words of Susan Page and John Bresnahan of Politico.

This latest biography of Pelosi traces his trajectory from Baltimore to DC. Geographically diverted, Pelosis’s ascent was neither difficult nor dazzling.

Page delivers an interesting and documented read, an ongoing interview with his subject with quotes from friends and foes. Andy Card, Bush’s chief of staff, and Newt Gingrich, a disgraced House speaker, both pay a reluctant tribute to the MP for San Francisco.

Similarly, Steve Bannon, Trump’s pardoned White House adviser, is caught calling Pelosi a murderer. He meant that as a compliment.

Page is the Washington bureau chief for USA Today. She covered seven presidencies and moderated the vice-presidential debate last fall. She also wrote Matriarch, a biography of Barbara Bush.

Trump has been in personal politics and vice versa. Pelosi had a long memory and held a grudge

Madam President makes it clear that the Presidency was not a job Pelosi spent a lifetime, but it was certainly a role that she wanted and, more importantly, mastered. She understood that no one gives up the power to ask. Rather, it should be taken.

Pelosi faced the boys’ club and won. Ask Steny Hoyer, the No.2 House Democrat. His tire tracks cover his back. As fate would have it, their youngest worked together in the same office for the same boss.

Catholicism and the New Deal were founders and formators. Thomas DAlesandro Jr, father of Pelosis, served in Congress and as mayor of Baltimore, a position later held by his brother. Pelosi is a liberal, even though he has an eye on the practical. Utopia can wait. AOC is not his cup of tea.

As a rookie candidate for Congress, Pelosi was not built for the strain. She chaired the California Democratic Party and the Finance Committee of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. His specialty was indoor play. It doesn’t matter. In a special election in the spring of 1987, Pelosi contacted Republicans in the Bay area. They provided him with a margin of victory.

Once in Congress, Pelosi became the rank Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and climbed to join the party leadership. Fundraising skills and attention to detail helped.

Pelosi also made common cause with unusual suspects. Page recounts his friendship with the late John Murtha, a gruff former sailor and congressman from western Pennsylvania, in the land of God and Guns.

Murtha provided Pelosi with ammunition and cover to oppose the war in Iraq. He also managed his quest for the presidency. After Murtha lost to Hoyer in an intra-party contest in 2006, the Pennsylvanian announced his retirement.

Among Murthas’ notes that Page found was one that said: More liberal than I am, but she has the ability to get things done and she has done a tremendous service to our Congress and to our country. Another: Able to come up with a practical solution.

The book of pages chronicles Pelosis’s ability to judge talent. She early shone a young Adam Schiff, another East Coast transplant, but had a darker view of Jerrold Nadler, a Congressman from Manhattans Upper West Side and chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

A former federal prosecutor, Schiff wrested his California seat from Republican James Rogan. Nadler couldn’t control his own committee. After a noisy hearing in September 2019, death was set. Schiff, not Nadler, would be riding the herd when Trump was first charged. Seniority and tradition have taken precedence over competence.

Context mattered too. Pelosis’s relationship with Bush was strained, but it crushed Democratic moves to impeach him over Iraq, a move Trump was actually advocating. She had witnessed Bill Clinton’s impeachment and concluded that harsh political judgments were generally best left to the electorate. The impeachment was not political as usual. Or another tool in the kit.

Trump was different. In practice, the drying up of the marsh has resulted in trampling standards and the law. Bill Barr, his second attorney general, had a broad view of executive power and a contempt for truth and Democrats. His presence emboldens Trump.

For more than two years, Pelosi resisted impeachment efforts by the hitmen in his party. She joined when Trumps Ukraine’s gambit went public. He had frozen military aid to Russia’s beleaguered neighbor, seeking to push the country into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.

Nancy Pelosi tears up a copy of Donald Trumps’ speech, following his State of the Union address in February 2020. Photograph: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Trump has been in personal politics and vice versa. Pelosi had a long memory and held a grudge. But it was different. After Bidens’ election victory, Pelosi called Trump a psychopath. A mother of five and a nine-year-old grandmother, she knew something about unruly children.

Pelosi is not clairvoyant. She predicted a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016 and Democratic triumphs four years later. Instead, Clinton watches Biden’s presidency on the sidelines, the Senate is split 50 to 50, and Pelosis’s House margin is reduced to a handful of votes.

To his credit, Pelosi quickly internalized that Trump was a so-called authoritarian whose respect for election results was purely situational: heads I earn, tails I still earn. Populism was only for the part of the population who embraced it.

A few hours after the Capitol uprising, at 3:42 a.m. on January 7, 2021, the rioters had passed, the challenges met, the election certified.

To those who have tried to dissuade us from our responsibility, Pelosi said: You failed.

Biden is seated behind the Resolute desk. Pelosi waves his hammer.

