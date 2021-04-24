PM Narendra Modi to launch electronic property card distribution today under SWAMITVA program





The Guardian The Guardian’s take on the Modis errors: an uncontrollable pandemic The overconfidence of Indian prime ministers is behind the country’s disastrous response to Covid-19. Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka / EPA The political hubris this week encountered the reality of the pandemic in India. In early March, Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government claimed the country was in the final stages of Covid-19. India is now in a living hell. A new double mutant variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating second wave of coronavirus that has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. The mortuaries are so full that the bodies are decomposing at home. Charities warn the dead are at risk of being left on the streets. India recorded 332,730 new SarsCoV2 infections on Friday, the largest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Countries have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding going there, or insisted that visitors be quarantined on their return. Yet just over six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, said the country was the world’s pharmacy and signaled that pre-pandemic life could resume. The super-broadcast took place when thousands of packed cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus plunged into the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr. Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India held five state elections in April and an exposed Mr. Modi staged huge rallies. Mr. Modis’ mark of Indian exceptionalism has engendered complacency. A presumption of national grandeur has led to a lack of preparation, especially in vaccine production. The West had encouraged India to become a kingpin in global drug manufacturing, but this week German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that could have been a mistake. China and the United States now manufacture more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to relax export controls, forcing the country to import vaccines from Russia. India’s prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and expert poo-poo advice. His ministers have turned against a former congressional prime minister for daring to offer them advice just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi launched a sudden and drastic lockdown on one billion Indians. A stop without warning went against the advice of the best epidemiologists in the country, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than that of other nations. As suspicions about the undercounting of the dead persist, an unfounded feeling that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, without Mr. Modi disputing it. In the first wave, Covid hit Indian cities, but is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. Like many of the hardest-hit countries, India’s death toll was largely preventable and the result of an arrogant and incompetent government. India is a large, complex and diverse country that is difficult to rule in the best of circumstances, let alone in a national emergency. He now suffers from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions, one must be reassured in a credible way, allay panic and that people wear masks and obey the rules of physical distancing. Mr. Modi tasked state governments to clean up his mess. The male stops with him. He must recognize and repair the mistakes that have caused tremendous suffering. He must engage with experts on how to enforce the restrictions; ensure that the government keeps promises; and abandon the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr. Modi harshly if he continues with the outstanding views that led to a disastrous public health outcome.

