Why is Chinese leader Xi Jinping so afraid of Hong Kong and Jimmy Lai?

On April 16, 2021, a Hong Kong judge placed more nails in the Hong Kong Freedom Coffin. Nine pro-democracy leaders, including Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai, Albert Ho and Margaret Ng, were sentenced to prison for peacefully protesting in August 2019.

They had participated in protests that had reached unprecedented proportions over the Hong Kong governments’ attempt to impose a extradition right, which would have allowed the transfer of Hong Kong citizens and foreign nationals to the courts of mainland China.

In October, the Managing Director of Hong Kongs, Carrie Lam, withdrew the bill. But she made no attempt to bridge the divide with the millions, especially young people, who had protested against the injection of mainland Chinese legal authority into Hong Kong’s prized rule of law. Instead, the government pledged to punish those who demonstrated peacefully.

Since then, the fabric of the Hong Kong one country / two systems framework has been shredded. In his 1984 Joint Declaration with the UK on Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, Beijing pledged a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong and the preservation of Hong Kong’s capitalist system and a distinct way of life for 50 years until 2047.

Silencing the pro-democracy old guard

In early 2020, the Chinese Communist Party apparently concluded that the Hong Kong authorities were unable to control the restless population of Hong Kong. Secretary-General Xi Jinping has rolled the historic dice, effectively taking control of Hong Kong through imposition of a national security law, whose broad scope and vague terms subject anyone in Hong Kong, Chinese or foreign, to potential charges of threatening Chinese national security based on the dictates of special security authorities and courts.

The law gives the Communist Party a mandate to replace the rule of law as the foundation of the way of life and Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center under Beijing’s political regime. the The Communist Party is dismantling Hong Kong’s political system to make it loyal to China, destroy prospects for democratic influence in politics, and scour education to ensure it is patriotic.

A democracy supporter shouts at riot police during an anti-national security law rally in Mongkok District June 12, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Protesters have responded to calls online to rally as the city marks the first anniversary of major clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters over the controversial extradition bill.

The April 16 sentences aim to silence the pro-democracy old guard, alongside the persecution and intimidation younger generations of democratic leaders like Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow (imprisoned), and Dennis kwok and Nathan Law (in exile) and their fellow protesters.

But there is a special place in the Beijing pantheon of enemies of the people for Lai, the wealthy publisher and champion of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong. Despite her age (73), Lai was condemned to serve more than a year in prison. He is also accused of several civil disobedience and other false offenses. Much more worryingly, he’s risking years and possibly the rest of his life in prison as the first high-level character arrested and charged under the National Security Act. In August 2020 Hundreds of police broke into his offices, shackling him and parading him as if he were a violent terrorist.

When the judge at his first bail hearing granted a deposit under the strictest controls, the Chinese state media labeled Lai a traitor and declared his guilt. Hong Kong prosecutors immediately appealed, arguing that Lai was too dangerous to be free under any circumstances. A second judge helpfully rectified the previous judge’s mistake and placed him in pre-trial detention, where he will remain until trial on national security charges (two more were also imposed on April 16). It now appears that his trial on the new charges may be postponed until, oddly enough, well after the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Or maybe never, since he can be held without bail as a danger. for national security indefinitely; who needs a good old school show tryout?

Turn the page of history

Ironically, April 15 Lai was honored by the Freedom Forum in Washington. Many in Hong Kong deserve such recognition for their own commitment. The Freedom Forum is dedicated to the fundamental freedoms guaranteed in the American Constitution: freedom of the press, of speech, of religion, of peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government. Hong Kong, the pro-democracy movement and Jimmy Lai instill fear in Secretary General Xi and the Communist Party because they represent this vision of freedom. These are rights that Americans continue to fight for every day. In one country / two systems, they were recognized until recently as key elements of the distinct Hong Kong “way of life”.

This values-driven view of society is intimately linked to the idea that these freedoms, to speak, to demand and to object, are the means by which citizens hold their government accountable. But the guiding principle, as Margaret Ng eloquently recalled on April 16, must be that the law must serve the people, not the people the law. Otherwise, it is the people who are accountable to the government.

This challenge is at the heart of Beijing’s fixation in Hong Kong. This competition of values ​​will dominate relations between China and much of the rest of the world in the 21st century. Jimmy Lai and the other prisoners of conscience already in Hong Kong prisons, and those who are repressed, intimidated and eliminated as unpatriotic, represent this battle for freedom and responsibility. Xi is a strong man acting out of insecurity, fearing responsibility, mired in a dynamic where repression breeds further repression.

China, facing daunting economic, environmental and demographic challenges, needs international cooperation. Its crackdown on Hong Kong, repealing its 1984 commitments, is already one of the main obstacles to international engagement that China needs, and currently believes it can have its own terms.

But the page of history turns. Beijing’s behavior is quickly becoming an obstacle for China to take Xi’s place on the world stage for it. Just ten years ago, Hong Kong proudly boasted as World City of Asia. Today, it takes political prisoners, generates exiles and is emptied of its reputation for political and economic freedom. A truly international city and financial center cannot override the rule of law and cannot hold political prisoners.

James B. Cunningham is Chairman of the Board of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong and a former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Israel, the UN and the ConsuI General in Hong Kong.

