Jokowi awarded Satya Pioneer independence badges to 16 families from Map Fighters: National Okezone





BOGOR – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through Mayor of Bogor Bima Arya awarded the Satya Merdeka Pioneer Badge of Honor to 16 families of Defenders of the Fatherland (PETA). The symbol of honor of Satya Lencana Perintis Kemerdekaan was symbolically presented at PETA Musuem, Bogor City, on Saturday (24/4/2021). PETA Foundation President Tinton Soeprapto attended the event. The awarding of Satya Lencana honors to 16 families of PETA combatants was based on Presidential Decree No. 7 / TK / 2021 of February 11, 2021 regarding the award of Satya Lencana Perintis signs of independence, which was signed by President Joko Widodo. Bima Arya also congratulated the recipients of the badge of honor and their families. Bima Arya said, there are three dimensions of meaning and symbol in the process of bestowing marks of honor on fighters. Also Read: At Climate Change Summit Jokowi Said He Will Build The World’s Largest Green Industrial Zone First of all, there is appreciation, that is, as a form of appreciation and a form of respect and gratitude towards fighters and heroes. “The fighters fought and sacrificed a lot until Indonesia existed,” he said. Secondly, it is the inspiration, namely to integrate the youth of today who must know the heroic and extraordinary stories of the struggles. “The message from generation to generation has to come,” he said. Also Read: President Jokowi Attends ASEAN Leaders Meeting By the time the award was presented, he said, there was a message filled with meaning. In addition, the fighters sacrificed themselves for the very high ideals of the Indonesian state. Third, there is a reflection, namely that the challenge of this nation is quite heavy, namely the tug of war of interests, both nationally and internationally. “It is a serious problem that must be taken seriously,” he said. According to Bima, giving rewards in the form of honors to the families of these fighters is a reflection of the current generation. What must be done to maintain the integrity of the state and nation for which the predecessors fought? (fkh)

