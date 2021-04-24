As Modi’s government grapples with Covid disaster, BJP learns harsh truth: virus doesn’t vote

Text size:

TThe virus travels through our bodies, killing thousands of people, crushing our modest healthcare system, causing crippling shortages of doctors, nurses, drugs and even oxygen. If last week we said this was the biggest crisis in the Narendra Modi government, it has only worsened since. It threatens to grow over the next few weeks.

Growing up in parallel with the crisis will be a call for unity, and clamors of the genre, this is not the time for a blame game. In this great and great national crisis, we should all shut up and put our shoulders behind the wheel. But in a democracy, politics does not stop, neither does political analysis and questioning.

We know most of the things that a strongman leader in a democracy, from Donald Trump to Jair Bolsonaro, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Benjamin Netanyahu to Narendra Modi, invariably does. They all talk to the base, and as long as the base is happy, they keep winning. Or win quite often.

There are also things a strong man leader never does. He never admits, for example, a failure, a setback, anything that looks like a defeat, however small, or that he made a mistake. You should never seem to blink.

The base adores him precisely because they think he is infallible. He doesn’t expect him to say, sorry my friends, I was wrong. That would be to admit that you are another human being, not a divine figure or an avatar. That’s why everything you start should end in victory and be hailed as a masterstroke.

Earlier this week, the prime minister made some unusual policy changes. Not once, but at least three times. His short televised address to the nation was somber and devoid of the characteristic demands, promises and exhortations.

Second, the buzz of a short letter from Dr Manmohan Singh rocked the government was not evident in the combative response from health ministers. It would be normal. But in the fact that the next day the government more or less announced everything Singh was proposing about vaccinations. This is not the response of a strong man government.

And third, Prime Minister Modi canceled the last leg of his West Bengal campaign. That he waited until the last day means he still hoped he could do it, but realized he was behind the pandemic curve.

Modis followers hope this setback is momentary. Those headlines would change in about a week when the results from West Bengal arrive. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) simply crosses the 100 number, it will be called a big victory. After all, it started with 3. And if he wins the majority, those will be all of the adjectives we listed above. But, whatever the BJP’s electoral performance, it will be overshadowed by the Covid situation.

There is a lot that the best scientists still don’t know about this virus. But we do know some of them. The virus does not vote. He also doesn’t care who wins or who loses. It cannot be polarized. It spreads disease, misery and death, regardless of politics or faith. It feeds on political pride. This has forced the people of the United States, Brazil and, until recently, the United Kingdom to pay the price for the overconfidence of their leaders. Now he is threatening to do just that in India. The three examples of change we have listed show that Narendra Modi has achieved this as well.

Swords like hubris and Schadenfreude are tossed around casually these days, we need to martial some evidence. I shareherethe full English translation of the Prime Ministers’ speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

There is a declaration and celebration of the victory against the virus as clear as you can imagine. When the pandemic started, the world was so concerned about India that a tsunami of infections was going to hit us, Modi said. There were people who predicted that 700 to 800 million Indians would be infected and that more than two million would die from it. But India did not let that happen and saved humanity from a great catastrophe, he said.

He explained how India had boosted its capacity in no time, that the world’s largest vaccination program was launched on the back of two Made in India vaccines and many more to come, and how India is now ready to save the world by exporting these.

Next exhibition, seehere, the resolution passed by the BJP National Executive in February. It was a moving declaration of victory against the virus. It can be said with pride, we read, that India has not only defeated Covid under the able, sensible, committed and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, but has also instilled in all of its citizens the confidence to build an Atma Nirbhar. Bharat. The resolution was so effusive, it’s a surprise that it stopped before asking for a victory ark to be built. We quote again: The party unequivocally salutes its leadership for presenting India to the world as a proud and victorious nation in the fight against Covid.

He said the world applauded India’s achievements and then also praised the call for such activities as thalis clapping and clicking, lighting diyas, showering flowers above hospitals. India, he said, is standing tall, especially with its vaccine victory, and is heading towards a complete triumph over Covid.

Now you could say that one, Davos, was just a speech at a forum where each leader is in a podium and the other a party resolution, so what do you expect? Someone might even come up with a more effusive AICC resolution than this, maybe under Indira is India by DK Barooah. This may have been a great talking point on a prime-time news show. But the virus doesn’t read, hear, or care. He only waits in ambush for you to become complacent.

IIt was towards the end of mid-February that the infections started to multiply. The first increase took place in Kerala, Punjab and Maharashtra, three opposition-ruled states. Maharashtra, in particular, given the divided Hindutva family’s blood feud with the Shiv Sena. Curses and abuse were cast against the state government, core teams were dispatched and when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he wanted more vaccines he was scoffed at. Meanwhile, we have also heard of a “Harvard study” which apparently praised the performance of the Yogi Adityanath government against Covid in Uttar Pradesh.

But why would a virus that does not recognize national borders be limited to certain states? In expanding elsewhere, the BJP had a problem. Having just celebrated a great victory against the virus, how could he now turn the clock back?

No one, not even Narendra Modi, could have stopped Wave 2, especially with new variants emerging faster than conspiracy theories on social media these days. But if we weren’t caught up in such celebrations, we could have seen it coming and better prepared. Every indicator was there.

This complacency is manifested in our pedestrian vaccination program which continued by chance, taking weekends, holidays to Shivratri, Good Friday, Holi and more. Large-scale Kumbh Mela was allowed, brought forward one year for astrological reasons. The Prime Minister spoke at a rally in West Bengal last Saturday so large he said he had never seen one before. It was also the day Manmohan Singhs’ letter arrived.

The course correction has been in progress since then. But tens of thousands, if not more, of Indians would die and many of those lives could have been saved if we had vaccinated at a better rate, placed orders on time, not run out of oxygen and essential medicines. Perhaps then we would have avoided this global crush embarrassment in our crematoriums and cemeteries. Or India would not be transporting oxygen generators from Germany, seeking to import vaccines and indeed suspend its own exports against the orders placed. Speaking ofatmanirbharta.

You cannot claim any justification in the massive death and misery of your compatriots. But these questions should not be swept under the carpet of hot ashes that pile up in our crematoria. This second almighty wave has just started, the virus has a head start. Our government looks like a hare frozen in the headlights. Unless Modi has the courage to do a Boris Johnson in the second round: Vaccinate at a supersonic rate to crush the pandemic. We prefer a chance to applaud this to any malevolent feeling of Schadenfreude.

