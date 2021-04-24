Rage and disbelief on Twitter as Pakistani students learn they will have to take O, A level exams – Commentary





Four different high courts across the country on Friday rejected requests by students to cancel physical exams for Cambridge O and A levels and switch to the proven method of assigning grades assessed by the school. The students had run a comprehensive social media campaign for their cause and garnered support from all walks of life, from politicians, celebrities and other influential groups.

When the courts ruled to dismiss the students’ case and gave as a reason not to deter the CNOC’s decision, it was a dangerously chilling precedent, especially in the midst of a crisis, students returned to social media to express their anger and dismay.

Cancellation of exams is a step that should be taken, but perhaps not by a court, but rather by NCOC or Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, who after making his decision to deny students their request, got under Waqar Zaka’s radar.

Here is the decision of the High Court of Sindh, which is in line with other courts.

And his explanation.

We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from the internet yet, but we’re sure this isn’t the last we’re hearing about this.

In short, that’s what the students feel.

Activist, politician and rapidly emerging youth icon Jibran Nasir, who had fought the student case for them, said a few words of confidence about the courts’ decision.

Zaka enlisted the help of Prime Minister Imran Khan, rationalizing it for the Prime Minister, as he would for himself.

This reporter called the NCOC, noting the ridiculousness of their decision and reminding them of what might be.

He was not the only one having difficulties with the NOC’s decision.

The students have now put their hopes in Prime Minister Imran Khan, but are discouraged and nervous due to their lack of confidence in him.

With support from most neighborhoods, students are still waiting for the vote of support that matters.

Some were direct threats.

Here is a tweet from an Indian student who reads and looks too familiar …

Even Prime Minister Imran’s ministers hear it.

We are not convinced that the issue is resolved, although it unfortunately can be. The threat of the virus is real and it is getting more and more frightening with every passing second. Less than an hour east of Lahore, we see neighboring India plunged into turmoil. Oxygen shortages, mass cremations, patients treated in the street, dystopian nightmares are becoming a reality at such a rate that awareness is long overdue. We are concerned about the situation in Pakistan, knowing full well how fragile our health and other infrastructure is, and we are convinced that physical examinations cannot be the solution.

Good luck, students. I can’t say we’ve been there, but we feel your pain.

